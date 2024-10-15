Camping Equipment Market To Hit USD 32.8 Billion By 2032, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Camping equipment is projected to witness a CAGR of 6.5% during the period 2024-2032. This growth can be attributed to increased interest in outdoor activities.

Selbyville, Delaware, Oct. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Camping Equipment size was valued at USD 18.7 billion in 2023 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2024 to 2032. The rising trend of outdoor recreation and adventure activities is fueling the demand for camping gear. As individuals increasingly seek experiences in nature, they are embarking on more frequent camping trips, necessitating high-quality equipment.

Request for a sample of this research report @









Of late, there has been a notable surge in demand for camping gear crafted from recycled and sustainable materials. Heightened awareness of environmental issues is steering consumers towards products that lessen their ecological footprint. Moreover, the infusion of technology into camping gear like GPS-enabled devices, solar-powered chargers, and smart tents featuring built-in climate control is becoming more prevalent. The burgeoning trend of glamping has spurred a heightened demand for upscale camping gear, seamlessly blending luxury and comfort with the great outdoors.

The camping equipment market segments based on product type include tents, furniture, backpacks, sleeping bags, cooking systems, and more. Backpacks, commanding a market value of USD 5.6 billion in 2023, are projected to soar to USD 10 billion by 2032. Features driving this demand include spacious storage, organized compartments, hydration reservoir sleeves, easy-access pockets, and ergonomic designs ensuring comfort during extended treks. Additionally, ventilation and padding are prioritized for prolonged use.

The camping equipment market categorizes products based on price into low, mid, and high ranges. Mid-range camping gear dominated in 2023, capturing 45% of the market share and showing promising expansion. These mid-tier products often boast enhanced features and superior materials compared to their lower-priced counterparts. Shoppers are particularly attracted to these upgrades, be it superior insulation in sleeping bags or enhanced ventilation in tents, always seeking a harmonious balance between quality and cost.

North America, with a camping equipment market valued at approximately USD 4.9 billion in 2023, is on track to reach USD 8.8 billion by 2032. The region is witnessing a surge in outdoor pursuits like hiking, backpacking, and camping, driven by a thirst for adventure and a desire to escape urban confines. Furthermore, the mental health advantages of immersing oneself in nature are gaining recognition. Camping not only offers a tech-free respite but also serves as a stress-relief avenue, drawing in health-conscious individuals aiming to enhance their well-being.

Request for Report Customization @

Major players in camping equipment market include Bass Pro Shops, Big Agnes, Coleman Company, Inc., Deuter, Eureka, Hikergroup, Kelty, Mountain Safety Research, Nemo Equipment, Inc., Osprey Packs, Inc., Recreational Equipment, Inc., Sierra Designs, Snow Peak, The North Face and Vango among others.

Partial Table of Contents (ToC) of the report:

Chapter 1 Methodology & Scope

1.1 Market scope & definitions

1.2 Base estimates & calculations

1.3 Forecast calculations

1.4 Data sources

1.4.1 Primary

1.4.2 Secondary

1.4.2.1 Paid sources

1.4.2.2 Public sources

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Industry 3600 synopsis, 2021-2032

Chapter 3 Industry Insights

3.1 Industry ecosystem analysis

3.1.1 Factor affecting the value chain

3.1.2 Profit margin analysis

3.1.3 Disruptions

3.1.4 Future outlook

3.1.5 Manufacturers

3.1.6 Distributors

3.2 Supplier landscape

3.3 Profit margin analysis

3.4 Raw material analysis

3.5 Key news & initiatives

3.6 Regulatory landscape

3.7 Impact forces

3.7.1 Growth drivers

3.7.1.1 Increased interest in outdoor activities

3.7.1.2 Health and wellness trends

3.7.1.3 Advancements in technology

3.7.1.4 Rise in domestic travel

3.7.2 Industry pitfalls & challenges

3.7.2.1 Market saturation

3.7.2.2 Product quality and durability

3.8 Growth potential analysis

3.9 Porter's analysis

3.10 PESTEL analysis

Browse more apparel, footwear and accessories industry reports @

About Global Market Insights

Global Market Insights Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider, offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy, and biotechnology.

CONTACT: Contact Us: Aashit Tiwari Corporate Sales, USA Global Market Insights Inc. Toll Free: +1-888-689-0688 USA: +1-302-846-7766 Europe: +44-742-759-8484 APAC: +65-3129-7718 Email: ... Read More News @