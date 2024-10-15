By-Elections For Four Punjab Assembly Seats On Nov 13

(MENAFN- IANS) Chandigarh, Oct 15 (IANS) The Election Commission (EC) on Tuesday announced that by-elections for four Assembly seats in Punjab will be held on November 13. They are Dera Baba Nanak, Chabbewal (reserved), Gidderbaha and Barnala.

Divulging details, Punjab Chief Electoral Officer Sibin C. said as per the programme issued for these by-elections, the notification will be issued on October 18. The last date for filing nominations is October 25 and the scrutiny of nomination papers will be conducted on October 28, while the last date for withdrawal of candidature is October 30.

Sibin C. said would take place on November 13, and results will be announced on November 23.

He said with the announcement of the by-elections, the election code of conduct has come into effect in the districts where these constituencies are located: Gurdaspur, Hoshiarpur, Sri Muktsar Sahib, and Barnala. The code of conduct will remain in force until the completion of the election process till November 25.

He said the total number of voters in the four constituencies is 696,316, with a total of 831 polling stations.

For Dera Baba Nanak, there are 193,268 voters and 241 polling stations. In Chabbewal, the number of voters is 159,254, with 205 polling stations.

For Gidderbaha, the total number of voters is 166,489, and 173 polling stations will be established. In Barnala, there are 177,305 voters and 212 polling stations.

Sibin C. informed that Uma Shankar Gupta, Deputy Commissioner of Gurdaspur, has been appointed as the District Election Officer for the Dera Baba Nanak assembly constituency, while Komal Mittal, Deputy Commissioner of Hoshiarpur, will serve as the District Election Officer for Chabbewal.

Rajesh Tripathi, Deputy Commissioner of Sri Muktsar Sahib, has been appointed for the Gidderbaha constituency, and Poonamdeep Kaur, Deputy Commissioner of Barnala, will be the District Election Officer for Barnala.

He assured that the by-election will be conducted in a peaceful and impartial manner and it will be a fully transparent process.