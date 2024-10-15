Kherson Shows Consequences Of Russian Strikes On Residential Areas

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Authorities showed the consequences of the evening shelling of Kherson by Russians.

According to Ukrinform, this was posted by the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin.

“This is how one of the residential neighborhoods of Kherson looks like, which came under attack by the Russian last night,” Prokudin wrote.

Prokudin reminded that Russian attacked the house, which resulted in fatal injuries to two elderly women. Another woman from Kherson was wounded. After receiving medical aid, she was released for outpatient treatment.

Roman Mrochko, the head of Kherson RMA, also posted a video about the consequences of the shelling. He informs that yesterday evening was tragic in Kherson, the enemy shelled the private sector in Dniprovsky district.

The head of the RMA emphasized that social workers had already visited the places of“arrivals” in the morning. Together with the victims, they determined the scope of work to eliminate the consequences of the enemy strikes.

