CM Yogi Meets Family Of Bahraich Violence Victim

(MENAFN- IANS) Lucknow, Oct 15 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh Chief Yogi Adityanath met with the family of Gopal Mishra, a victim of the Bahraich violence, here on Tuesday.

Mishra was killed during clashes that erupted in Bahraich, Uttar Pradesh, on Sunday. His family, accompanied by MLA Sureshwar Singh, travelled to Lucknow to meet the CM, seeking justice for their son.

During the emotional meeting, Ram Gopal's parents broke down several times, his elderly father frequently wiping away tears with his gamachha (towel). The family expressed their grief and demanded swift action and justice for the incident.

After the meeting, CM Yogi posted on X, saying,“I met the grief-stricken family members of the youth who died in the unfortunate incident in Bahraich district. In this hour of grief, the Uttar Pradesh government stands with the victim's family with full sensitivity and commitment. Rest assured, providing justice to the victim's family is the top priority of the UP government. The culprits of this extremely reprehensible and unforgivable incident will not be spared at any cost.”

BJP MLA Sureshwar Singh stated, "The family wants the culprit to be killed in a police encounter, in the same way their son was killed."

The violence, which broke out during the immersion of Durga idols in Maharajganj town of Bahraich, left the area tense.

Ram Gopal Mishra, a resident of Rehuva Mansoor, was fatally shot, triggering unrest that continued through Sunday and Monday. The agitated crowd vandalized and set fire to over a dozen shops, including a barber shop, tyre shop, and grocery store near Hospital Square. Stone-pelting incidents were also reported, with a fire brigade vehicle being targeted.

Security forces, including PAC, STF commandos, and local police, have since been deployed to restore peace in the affected areas. The Internet remains suspended. Bahraich is under tight security, but no new incidents of violence have been reported as of Tuesday.