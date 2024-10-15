Norway allocates more than USD90 million to WHO

(MENAFN) On Monday, the Norwegian government announced a significant financial commitment to the World Organization (WHO), pledging 1 billion Norwegian kroner, equivalent to approximately 93 million U.S. dollars, over the next four years from 2025 to 2028. This substantial contribution was made during the WHO's inaugural investment round aimed at promoting sustainable financing. Norway's commitment reflects its dedication to bolstering global health systems and supporting the WHO's essential role in addressing health challenges worldwide, as emphasized in a press release from the Norwegian government.



Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store highlighted the growing importance of the WHO, stating, "The World Health Organization is more important than ever." He acknowledged the organization's significant role as a platform for collaboration and coordination, particularly during crises when global health responses are crucial. This statement underscores Norway's recognition of the WHO's efforts in facilitating international cooperation in public health.



The investment round represents a pioneering initiative to secure more sustainable financing for the WHO’s operations. Norway is co-hosting this important event alongside several countries, including France, Germany, Brazil, Mauritania, South Africa, and Saudi Arabia. The collaborative nature of this effort aims to galvanize international support for the WHO and to establish a more stable funding framework for its future endeavors.



Norway's pledged contribution will be utilized as flexible funds, complementing its mandatory contributions and donations to the WHO's crisis response initiatives. The flexibility of these funds is particularly vital, as it allows the WHO to allocate resources to priority areas identified by its governing body, the World Health Assembly. This strategic allocation aims to enhance the effectiveness of the WHO’s operations and respond to urgent global health needs.



Currently, the majority of the WHO's funding is derived from voluntary contributions that are often earmarked for specific projects or purposes. Norway's commitment to providing flexible funding could pave the way for more adaptable and responsive financing mechanisms, thereby strengthening the WHO's capacity to address emerging health challenges and contribute to global health security.

