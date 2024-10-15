Afghanistan: 2,000 Female Security Officers In Forces In Ministry Of Interior

(MENAFN- IANS) Kabul, Oct 15 (IANS) About 2,000 female security officers currently serve in Afghanistan's of Interior, local reported.

"No employee or member of the Ministry of Interior, especially female officers, will face any personal or official threats due to their duties in the previous administration," said Abdul Mateen Qani, spokesman for the ministry.

According to Qani, most female officers work in the ministry's service and inspection departments, reports Xinhua, quoting the TOLO news agency.

A few months back, a Taliban-led Afghan announced the ratification of 'Law on the Promotion of Virtue and the Prevention of Vice', with 35 articles detailing significant restrictions on the Afghan population with arbitrary and potentially severe enforcement mechanisms.

The so-called law imposes dress codes, notably ordering women to cover their bodies and faces in public. The decree also imposes that the voices of women must not be heard in public, which effectively deprives Afghan women of their fundamental right to freedom of expression.