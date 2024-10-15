Future Electronics Hosts Thanksgiving Lunch To Celebrate And Appreciate Montreal Employees

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Montreal, Canada (forpressrelease ) October 15, 2024 – Future Electronics, a leading global distributor of electronic components, celebrated the Canadian Thanksgiving holiday by hosting a festive lunch for their Montreal-based employees.



The event took place on October 9th at the company's headquarters, where the menu featured a traditional Thanksgiving spread, including roast turkey, stuffing, cranberry sauce... Even pumpkin and sugar pies for dessert. Gluten-free options were also made available.



As part of the celebration, Future Electronics' Vice Presidents served the food to the employees, demonstrating the company's gratitude and recognition for their hard work and dedication. The Thanksgiving lunch provided a wonderful opportunity for colleagues to come together, enjoy great food, and celebrate in a warm, family-like atmosphere.



Future Electronics values its employees and is committed to creating memorable moments to show appreciation for their contributions throughout the year.



About Future Electronics:



Founded in 1968, Future Electronics is a global leader in the electronic components industry. Future Electronics' award-winning customer service, global supply chain programs and industry-leading engineering design services have made the company a strategic partner of choice.



Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, Future Electronics operates in 159 offices across 44 countries with over 5,000 employees. Its worldwide presence powers the company's outstanding service and efficient, comprehensive global supply chain solutions. Future Electronics is globally integrated and supported by one IT infrastructure which provides real-time inventory availability and enables fully integrated operations, sales and marketing services worldwide. In 2024, Future became a WT Microelectronics company, now dual-headquartered in both Montreal, Canada and Taipei City, Taiwan.



Future Electronics' mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information visit



