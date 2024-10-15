Vietjet Air Continues Robust Expansion With Major Milestones And Addition Of New Airbus A321neo

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) India, 15 October 2024 - Vietjet Air is continuing its robust expansion with two significant milestones: the agreement with CFM for more than 400 LEAP-1B engines and the delivery of a new Airbus A321neo. Both developments signal the airline's commitment to modernizing its fleet and enhancing its operational efficiency toward sustainable aviation.



Vietjet Strengthens Partnership with CFM in LEAP-1B Deal



Vietjet's partnership with CFM International, a joint venture between Safran Aircraft Engines and GE Aerospace, has reaffirmed its commitment to the supply of over 400 LEAP-1B engines and engine technical services, with an estimated value of US$8 billion, to power the airline's narrow-body fleet. The agreement was signed in the presence of Vietnam's President to Lam and French President Emmanuel Macron at the Élysée Palace on October 7.



The engines are from two orders previously announced in 2016 and 2018, and the aircraft are scheduled to begin delivery in 2025. The CFM LEAP engine family delivers 15 to 20 percent lower fuel consumption and CO2 emissions, along with a significant improvement in noise, compared to previous-generation engines.



Vietjet Chairwoman Dr. Nguyen Thi Phuong Thao said:“We deeply value and are honored by this strategic partnership. World-leading engine manufacturers like Safran and CFM have worked alongside Vietjet to provide affordable air travel for millions of people, driving growth in the dynamic Asia-Pacific aviation market, including Vietnam. Today's agreement for fuel-efficient engines reinforces our commitment to sustainability. Our passengers will enjoy even greener, more efficient flights."



As long-term strategic partners, the collaboration with Safran/CFM extends beyond engines to include aircraft seats, cabin interiors, and engine management training. It also creates opportunities for high-tech maintenance facilities and training centers in Vietnam, reinforcing the country's position as a regional aviation hub.



Vietjet Welcomes New Airbus A321neo Celebrating 50 Years of Vietnam–France Diplomatic Relations



At Orly Airport in Paris on October 7, Vietjet celebrated the arrival of the latest addition to its fleet-an Airbus A321neo-at a ceremony attended by high-level representatives from Vietnam and France. This new aircraft is part of Vietjet's broader effort to expand its fleet and improve sustainability through fuel-efficient technology.



Vietjet Chairwoman Dr. Nguyen Thi Phuong Thao said:“Vietjet's aircraft showcasing the symbol of 50 years of Vietnam–France diplomatic relation marks a milestone in the development of economic, cultural, and trade cooperation between the two nations, spreading shared values between their people and international friends. We are pleased that the cooperation between Vietjet and French partners has yielded positive results, forming a solid foundation for the Vietnam–France strategic partnership. Today's event is especially meaningful as it celebrates the success of the 19th Francophonie Summit, which saw participation from leaders of nearly 100 member countries.”



The A321neo's fuel-efficient design significantly reduces noise by 50% and provides over 20% savings in fuel consumption and CO2 emissions compared to previous-generation single-aisle aircraft, aligning with Vietjet's sustainability goals. With over 100 aircraft in its fleet, the airline continues to expand its international routes across Asia and beyond, contributing to job creation and technology transfer in Vietnam. To date, Vietjet has ordered a total of 206 aircraft from Airbus.



Following the delivery of the new aircraft, Airbus will continue to deliver additional new aircraft until the end of 2024 to support Vietjet's flight network expansion plans. The airline has recently announced a series of new services and frequency increases for popular destinations across Asia, including Kuala Lumpur, Tainan, Nagoya, Hiroshima, Busan, Daegu, Bali, Siem Reap, and Vientiane, among others.



Additionally, in India, the airline has established several strategic expansions, operating a total of 32 weekly round-trip flights and creating direct connections between Vietnam and four key Indian cities – New Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, and Kochi. VietJet's footprint and connectivity between Vietnam and India are well established, expanding through modern fleets, dedicated crews, and attractive promotions specific to Indian customers.



About Vietjet:



The new-age carrier Vietjet has not only revolutionized the aviation industry in Vietnam but also been a pioneering airline across the region and around the world. With a focus on cost management ability, effective operations, and performance, applying the latest technology to all activities and leading the trend, Vietjet offers flying opportunities with cost-saving and flexible fares as well as diversified services to meet customers' demands.

