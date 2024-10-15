عربي


National Team To Play Final Match In European Championship Qualifying Stage

10/15/2024 5:10:18 AM

The Azerbaijan national team, consisting of players under 21, will play their final match in the European Championship Qualifying Stage on October 15, Azernews reports.

The team, coached by Samir Aliyev, will face England's team of the same age group.

The match will take place at the "Ashton Gate" Stadium in Bristol, starting at 22:30 (Baku time). The match will be officiated by a crew of referees from Croatia.

After nine matches, the Azerbaijan team has garnered three points and currently sits at the bottom of the group in sixth place.

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews' staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @lmntypewriterrr

