National Team To Play Final Match In European Championship Qualifying Stage
10/15/2024 5:10:18 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
The Azerbaijan national team, consisting of players under 21,
will play their final match in the European Championship Qualifying
Stage on October 15, Azernews reports.
The team, coached by Samir Aliyev, will face England's team of
the same age group.
The match will take place at the "Ashton Gate" Stadium in
Bristol, starting at 22:30 (Baku time). The match will be
officiated by a crew of referees from Croatia.
After nine matches, the Azerbaijan team has garnered three
points and currently sits at the bottom of the group in sixth
place.
