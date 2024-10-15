Baku State Circus Expands Ties With International Partners

(MENAFN- AzerNews)

The leaders and experts of renowned circuses from Hungary, Russia, and Belarus are currently visiting Azerbaijan at the invitation of the Azerbaijani side, Azernews reports, citing the Culture .

The main purpose of the visit is to establish collaborative relations with the Baku State Circus.

The meeting at the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry was attended by the circus leaders and specialists, including the director of the Budapest Circus, the head of the Budapest International Circus Festival, the President of the Eastern European Circus Association, and the former Hungarian Culture Minister Peter Fekete; the artistic director and general director of the Moscow Nikulin Circus Maxim Nikulin; director of the Belarus State Circus Vladimir Shaban; director of the Kazan Circus (Republic of Tatarstan, Russian Federation) Elmira Bulatova; general director of Russia's largest themed park Lyudmila Kuznetsova and other distinguished guests.

Welcoming the guests, Azerbaijan Culture Minister Adil Karimli highlighted the rich traditions of circus arts in Azerbaijan.

He stressed that the Baku State Circus has undergone significant development and is well-known beyond Azerbaijan.

During the discussion, the circus leaders shared their experiences.

The sides discussed establishing cooperation with the Baku State Circus and implementing joint projects and explored the installation of a lightweight structured circus and a chapiteau during the renovation period.

The meeting also included an exchange of ideas regarding the specialization of the creative staff of the Baku State Circus in relevant educational institutions abroad.

The event concluded with the guests posing for commemorative photos.

Circus art in Azerbaijan has a rich history. Founded in 1945, Baku State Circus's troupe includes talented actors, gymnasts, animal handlers who perform fascinating tricks.

The building of Baku State Circus is considered the first largest permanent circus in the Middle East.

The Baku State Circus features a variety of acts, from traditional acrobatics and juggling to innovative aerial performances and animal acts.

The bright lights and festive atmosphere create an enchanting setting, making it an ideal family destination and a popular choice for both locals and tourists.

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews' staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @lmntypewriterrr