Baku State Circus Expands Ties With International Partners

The leaders and experts of renowned circuses from Hungary,
Russia, and Belarus are currently visiting Azerbaijan at the
invitation of the Azerbaijani side, Azernews
reports, citing the Culture Ministry .
The main purpose of the visit is to establish collaborative
relations with the Baku State Circus.
The meeting at the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry was attended by
the circus leaders and specialists, including the director of the
Budapest Circus, the head of the Budapest International Circus
Festival, the President of the Eastern European Circus Association,
and the former Hungarian Culture Minister Peter Fekete; the
artistic director and general director of the Moscow Nikulin Circus
Maxim Nikulin; director of the Belarus State Circus Vladimir
Shaban; director of the Kazan Circus (Republic of Tatarstan,
Russian Federation) Elmira Bulatova; general director of Russia's
largest themed park Lyudmila Kuznetsova and other distinguished
guests.
Welcoming the guests, Azerbaijan Culture Minister Adil Karimli
highlighted the rich traditions of circus arts in Azerbaijan.
He stressed that the Baku State Circus has undergone significant
development and is well-known beyond Azerbaijan.
During the discussion, the circus leaders shared their
experiences.
The sides discussed establishing cooperation with the Baku State
Circus and implementing joint projects and explored the
installation of a lightweight structured circus and a chapiteau
during the renovation period.
The meeting also included an exchange of ideas regarding the
specialization of the creative staff of the Baku State Circus in
relevant educational institutions abroad.
The event concluded with the guests posing for commemorative
photos.
Circus art in Azerbaijan has a rich history. Founded in 1945,
Baku State Circus's troupe includes talented actors, gymnasts,
animal handlers who perform fascinating tricks.
The building of Baku State Circus is considered the first
largest permanent circus in the Middle East.
The Baku State Circus features a variety of acts, from
traditional acrobatics and juggling to innovative aerial
performances and animal acts.
The bright lights and festive atmosphere create an enchanting
setting, making it an ideal family destination and a popular choice
for both locals and tourists.
Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews' staff journalist, follow her on
Twitter: @lmntypewriterrr
