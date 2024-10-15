Avaya Helps Transcom Eliminate Language Barriers In Customer Service With An AI-Powered Real-Time Translation Solution -...

(MENAFN- AETOSWire)

(BUSINESS WIRE )--GITEX Global – Transcom, a leading global customer service provider, has partnered with Avaya, a global leader in enterprise CX, and Sabio Group to create an AI-powered, real-time translation solution that can enable contact center agents from anywhere in the world to converse with customers in over 100 languages.

The solution, underpinned by the Avaya Experience and integrated by Sabio, an expert services partner specializing in CX transformation, represents a significant step forward for the BPO industry, enabling Transcom to recruit agents based on their knowledge, rather than their language skills. This creates new levels of scalability when it comes to building skilled workforces capable of delivering outstanding CX.

“In our industry, it is sometimes challenging to recruit enough agents to support all our global markets. And if we do, it's often costly to hire and retain them. Working with Avaya and Sabio, we're empowering agents around the world to offer high-quality customer service in every required language for our clients,” said Jakob Westgren, Senior VP - Head of IT Products and Partners, Transcom.

The solution integrates real-time translation and conversational AI tools with an Avaya Experience Platform contact center core. Speech-to-text and text-to-speech AI technology are paired with multiple translation engines and custom dictionaries to create real-time voice translation, eliminating language barriers between agents and customers.

“The open APIs present in Avaya Experience Platform enabled us to integrate what we call the Transcom Translation framework. This means that, when deployed, the solution is seamlessly integrated into core business, customer experience, and operational quality assurance processes. This technology integration, with such an obvious real-world outcome, really becomes a differentiator,” said Westgren.

In addition, Transcom estimates have shown that the solution can provide clients serving customers in multiple languages with a significantly reduced total cost of ownership.“With real-time voice translation, we believe we can reduce costs for these types of clients by 25%, or as much as 65%, depending on the use cases and markets,” said Westgren .

Cameron Thomson, Group Vice President – EMEA, Avaya, said:“This is an exciting solution leveraging the power of AI, and open platform APIs, to eliminate language barriers between agents and customers. As a result it's changing the BPO game, and we couldn't be more proud to be supporting that transformation.”

Rob Scutchings, Chief Technology Officer at Sabio, added:“This market-leading solution showcases the transformative power of AI. By integrating cutting-edge speech transcription and real-time language translation capabilities with Avaya's robust platform, we're not just breaking down language barriers – we're redefining the possibilities of global customer service.

“This project exemplifies Sabio's commitment to driving CX transformation through innovative technology integration. We're thrilled to collaborate with both Transcom and Avaya on this initiative, which we believe marks the beginning of a strategic partnership where Sabio is the 'go-to partner' for these kinds of high-value technology enhancements.

“Our expertise in CX transformation, combined with Transcom's industry leadership and Avaya's advanced platform, creates a powerful synergy that will continue to push the boundaries of what's possible in customer service delivery."

The solution deployed by Transcom is on display at Avaya's stand at GITEX Global 2024. Avaya's participation in GITEX Global comes in partnership with Sestek and Cognigy , as well as additional technology partners.

About Transcom

Transcom provides AI and digitally enhanced customer experience (CX) services to some of the world's most ambitious brands. More than 300 clients globally, including disruptive e-commerce players, category redefining fintechs, and technology legends rely on us for on-, off-, and nearshoring services. Transcom's over 30,000 employees work in over 85 contact centers and work-at-home networks across 29 countries, creating brilliant experiences in customer care, sales, content moderation and backoffice services. We help our clients drive their brands forward, customer satisfaction up and operating costs down. For more information, visit .

About Sabio Group

Sabio Group is a global expert services partner specialising in CX transformation.

It has major operations in the UK (England and Scotland), Spain, France, Netherlands, Denmark, Malaysia, Singapore, South Africa and India.

The Group delivers solutions, services and consultancy expertise that seamlessly combine digital and human interactions to support brilliant customer & employee experiences (CX & EX).

Through its own knowledge and technology, as well as that of world-class technology leaders such as Avaya, Sabio helps organisations optimise their customer journeys by making better decisions across their multiple contact channels.

The Group specialises in contact centre, AI, CRM and data insight technologies and works with major brands worldwide, including Aegon, AXA Assistance, British Airways, BBVA, BGL, Caixabank, DHL, loveholidays, Marks & Spencer, Rentokil Initial, Essent, GovTech, HomeServe, Sainsbury's Argos, Telefónica and Transcom Worldwide.

About Avaya

Businesses are built by the experiences they provide, and every day, millions of those experiences are delivered by Avaya. Organizations trust Avaya to provide innovative solutions for some of their most important ​ambitions and ​challenges,​ ​giving them the freedom to engage their customers and employees in ways that deliver the greatest business benefits. Avaya contact center and communications solutions power immersive, personalized, and unforgettable customer experiences that drive business momentum. With the freedom to choose their journey, there's no limit to the experiences Avaya customers can create. Learn more at .

