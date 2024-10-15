Qatar Tennis Federation, Visit Qatar Sign Partnership Agreement To Sponsor 2024 World Padel Championship

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar Tennis, Squash and Badminton Federation (QTSBF) signed a partnership agreement with Visit Qatar to sponsor the 2024 World Padel Championship, which is scheduled to be hosted by Qatar from Oct. 28 to Nov. 2.

The agreement was signed by Secretary-General of the QTSBF Tareq Zainal and CEO of Visit Qatar Abdulaziz Al Mawlawi.

In his statements on Sunday, Zainal said that the World Padel Championship, which will be held at the Khalifa International Complex, is the main event on the International Padel Federation's agenda. The championship includes two separate categories for men and women, with 16 national teams participating in each category. He pointed out that the total prize for the championship is 500,000 euros, distributed equally between men and women and to all teams that reached the finals.

He noted that Qatar's hosting of the championship is the second time, as it previously hosted it in 2021 and achieved great success. He emphasized that Qatar obtained the right to host this year's championship after meeting a number of criteria, mainly the world-class sports facilities and organizational expertise, in addition to the great support provided by Doha to the players participating in the tournament and the sporting legacy enjoyed by the State of Qatar and its distinguished geographical location.

Zainal expressed his happiness at signing the partnership with Visit Qatar, emphasizing that this collaboration will help promote this major global event and attract more attention to it, thereby enhancing the development of sports tourism in Qatar.

He noted that this sponsorship reflects Visit Qatar's continuous efforts to support local and international sporting events hosted by Qatar, given its outstanding organizational capabilities and world-class infrastructure. He also expressed his hope that this partnership will extend to other areas of cooperation in the future.

Regarding Qatar's participation in the championship, he stressed that the team is participating as Qatar is the host country, wishing the team success in the tournament and a good performance.

For his part, CEO of Visit Qatar Abdulaziz Al Mawlawi voiced his happiness in partnering with the QTSBF as a gold sponsor of the World Padel Championship, based on supporting sports in the State of Qatar.

He added that Qatars hosting of the championship for the second time confirms Qatar's capabilities, resources, and legacy, as well as its ability to organize major international tournaments. Such championships contribute to overall tourism growth, and we are close to achieving our goal of welcoming 6mn visitors after hosting 4 million in 2023. Visit Qatar hopes the championship delivers the desired success and that visitors enjoy their time during the event, making it a memorable experience for everyone.

