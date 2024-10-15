Priyanka Chopra’S Mother Reveals Why They Ventured Into Regional Movies

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Oct 15 (IANS) Madhu Chopra, mother of global icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas and mother-in-law of Nick Jonas, shared her insights on regional cinema and discussed about her venture into regional films.

In one of her conversations, she was asked about the changing landscape of Indian cinema. While has long been the focus, it is noted that South Indian films like Kantara and KGF have gained significant popularity.

She explained,“I used to watch regional films that had some beautiful stories. Malayalam and Bengali films had some beautiful stories. There is a bit of mainstream people who don't get to see it, so we said, we have to give these people an opportunity.”

“And the second principle was every film of ours will be a debut like a debut screenwriter, director, debut actor. So these are the two things giving opportunity.” she further added.

On her personal front, Madhu Chopra is a mother of two. She is a trained ENT specialist from the Armed Forces Medical College (AFMC), Pune. After serving in the armed forces for over many years, she left her job to support her daughter Priyanka Chopra's career. She transitioned into the film industry, making her debut as a producer in 2016 with the Marathi film 'Ventilator'.

The Ventilator movie is the story of a joint family in which the eldest member got hospitalised before the Ganesh Chaturthi festival and this film performed well at the box office.

Alongside her daughter Priyanka Chopra, she founded Purple Pebble Pictures, a production company dedicated to creating small-budget films that spotlight new talents. the mobile series 'It's My City', marked the company's first project and won several accolades, including three National Film Awards in 2016. Following this success, their fourth Marathi film, Paani, won the National Film Award for Best Film in the Environment Conservation/Preservation category in 2019.'Paani' will soon be released in theatres. That same year, they released the biographical film The Sky Is Pink, which garnered three Filmfare Awards.