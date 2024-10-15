(MENAFN) Sahra Wagenknecht, a prominent German MP and leader of the newly formed Sahra Wagenknecht Alliance (BSW), has urged the German to adopt a more proactive approach to resolving the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine. Speaking to the Funke Group, Wagenknecht emphasized that simply supplying more weapons to Ukraine will not lead to peace in Europe.



Wagenknecht, a veteran politician known for her critical stance toward Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s administration, argued that Berlin's current policies only exacerbate the conflict rather than facilitate a resolution. “We need more diplomatic efforts,” she stated, highlighting the necessity for dialogue over military escalation.



She pointed to an existing peace proposal put forth by Brazil and China, which calls for de-escalation, negotiations, and the establishment of an international peace conference acknowledged by both Russia and Ukraine. Wagenknecht expressed hope that Germany and the European Union would lend their support to such initiatives.



In May, Brazil and China introduced a six-point peace plan during a meeting held on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly. However, this proposal was swiftly rejected by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who deemed it "unacceptable" and "destructive." In contrast, Moscow has welcomed the initiative, appreciating the international backing it has received, but remains skeptical about Ukraine's willingness to participate in negotiations.



Wagenknecht contended that Germany should apply pressure on Zelensky to agree to a compromise, suggesting that China could leverage its influence over Moscow to facilitate talks. “There will be no peace without compromise,” she asserted, underscoring the necessity for both sides to find common ground.



As the conflict continues, Wagenknecht's call for increased diplomatic engagement highlights a growing sentiment among certain factions in Germany, advocating for a shift away from a purely militaristic approach towards a more balanced and negotiation-focused strategy in dealing with the crisis.

