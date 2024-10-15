Complete Construction Of Medical Colleges On Priority: Punjab CM

(MENAFN- IANS) Chandigarh, Oct 15 (IANS) Punjab Chief Bhagwant Mann reiterated on Tuesday the firm commitment of the to emerge the state as a hub of medical education.

Chairing a meeting to review the work on the ongoing medical colleges in the state, the Chief Minister asked the officers to ensure that the work on these is completed in a time-bound manner.

He said the work is going on in full swing for constructing upcoming medical colleges in Mohali, Kapurthala, Sangrur, Hoshiarpur and Malerkotla.

CM Mann said these medical colleges and hospitals are aimed at making the state a hub of medical education in the country thereby immensely benefitting the people of Punjab.

The Chief Minister batted that the construction work of medical colleges should be completed in a time-bound manner so that better health facilities are made available to the people at affordable rates. He said the state has a legacy of producing world-class doctors across the globe, and even today, students pursue medical education to become qualified doctors.

He envisioned that the students would be provided quality medical education in these colleges.

The Chief Minister also asked the officers to prepare an elaborate plan for the facelift of the medical colleges in Amritsar, Faridkot and Patiala. He said the sole aim is to ensure that people are able to get quality health services in these colleges and hospitals.

CM Mann asked the officers to ensure that people benefitted from these medical colleges.

The Chief Minister also asked the officers to explore the feasibility of hiring more super-specialised doctors in the government hospitals of the state. He said this would go a long way in ensuring the well-being of the common man by ensuring quality medical facilities in hospitals.

CM Mann asked the officers to prepare a comprehensive policy for encouraging more super specialists to join government jobs.