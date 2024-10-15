CEO Arun Sudhaman Departs Provokemedia After 14 Years

(MENAFN- PRovoke) NEW YORK-Arun Sudhaman, who has spent 14 years with ProvokeMedia, most recently as chief executive officer and editor-in-chief, is stepping down in order to take a break and focus on some personal projects.



Sudhaman joined what was then The Holmes Report in 2010, as the company was expanding from its headquarters in the United States into the UK and Europe. Having led that expansion from London, he then moved to Hong Kong and led the publication's expansion there, establishing it as a genuinely global business.



He also played a leadership role in the rebranding of The Holmes Report to become ProvokeMedia, and was instrumental in the creation of PRovokeGlobal, the company's flagship annual conference.



“Under Arun's leadership, PRovoke Media established itself as a genuinely global company, providing the highest quality news, analysis and insight into the world's public relations business,” said Paul Holmes, founder.“As a journalist and an editor, he is without peer in our profession, and his leadership has been invaluable. It goes without saying that he leaves with our gratitude and best wishes.”



Sudhaman will remain in a non-executive leadership role with PRovoke Media for the next 12 months.



“Thanks to the indefatigable efforts of PRovoke Media's brilliant team, we were able to transform the business and brand into the world's foremost PR media and events platform," said Sudhaman.

"It has been an incredible privilege and pleasure to cover and analyze the PR and communications industries over the past two decades, and I'd like to thank Paul Holmes and the PRovoke squad for showing such immense faith in me."



Prior to joining the Holmes Report, Arun spent more than seven years with Haymarket Media in Hong Kong, Singapore and London.

He joined Haymarket title PRWeek UK in January 2009, after covering Asia's media and marketing landscape

at sister Haymarket title Campaign Asia-Pacific in Hong Kong and Singapore.



Before Haymarket, Arun spent one year at public relations firm Weber Shandwick during its tumultuous mergers with

Weber and BSMG.

During his career as a journalist he has appeared on BBC News and has also contributed to The Guardian and the South China Morning

Post, where he began his career as a business reporter.



In 2015, Arun became the youngest-ever inductee into the ICCO Hall of Fame. He is also a Trustee of the Institute for Public Relations and a PRCA Fellow. At the 2022 PRCA Asia-Pacific Awards, Arun was named Journalist of the Year.



Following his departure, PRovokeMedia founder Paul Holmes will step back into the chief executive role.

