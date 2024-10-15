Several US lawmakers urge Biden administration to halt military support to Israel

(MENAFN) On Monday, several US lawmakers expressed deep concern regarding the ongoing conflict in the Gaza Strip, urging the Biden administration to reconsider its military support for Israel. Congresswoman Ilhan Omar took to X to condemn the actions of Israeli Prime Benjamin Netanyahu, alleging that his has repeatedly committed human rights abuses, including bombings of hospitals and the obstruction of food aid. She characterized these actions as part of a "genocide" against the Palestinian people and called for to take immediate steps to halt military assistance to Israel. Omar emphasized that cutting off this support is crucial to ending the violence and enabling a pathway to peace.



Omar's remarks came in the wake of the Pentagon's announcement on Sunday regarding the deployment of a Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) anti-missile system to Israel, along with a US military crew to operate the system. This deployment, aimed at strengthening Israel's air defenses, has further fueled debates within the US Congress about the appropriateness of continued military aid in light of the humanitarian crisis unfolding in Gaza. Lawmakers are increasingly questioning the implications of US support amid allegations of extensive civilian casualties resulting from Israeli airstrikes.



Another Congresswoman, Cori Bush, echoed similar sentiments, calling for an arms embargo on Israel. She voiced her outrage over the imagery depicting the suffering of Gazans, stating, "There are no words powerful enough to capture the agony of human beings being massacred and burned alive." Bush referenced a specific incident where Israeli airstrikes resulted in the deaths of four individuals and injuries to 40 others, further illustrating the tragic human cost of the conflict. Her statements highlighted the growing frustration among some US lawmakers regarding the role of American funding in the violence against Palestinians.



Bush continued to express her disapproval of US military support, asserting that "the US is funding and arming the Israeli military’s extermination of the Palestinian people," which she deemed unconscionable. She called for an end to what she described as a genocide, emphasizing the urgent need for an arms embargo on Israel. The statements from both Congresswomen reflect a significant shift in the discourse surrounding US foreign policy in the region, as lawmakers grapple with the ethical implications of military assistance in the context of widespread violence and humanitarian suffering.

