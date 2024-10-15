US politician criticizes Biden administration for situation in Gaza from 'unrestrained' Israel

(MENAFN) US Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez expressed strong criticism of the Biden administration regarding the situation in Gaza, calling attention to what she described as "horrors" resulting from the actions of an "unrestrained" Israeli government. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), she highlighted the US administration's support for Israel, asserting that it has contributed to the ongoing humanitarian crisis, including blocked food aid and bombings in hospitals. She labeled the situation as "genocide" against Palestinians and called for an arms embargo against Israel.



Her remarks followed the Pentagon's announcement of the deployment of a THAAD anti-missile system to Israel, aimed at bolstering its air defenses amidst ongoing tensions and missile attacks. Ocasio-Cortez’s comments come in the context of significant casualties in Gaza, with reports indicating that over 42,000 Palestinians have been killed and many displaced due to the conflict.



The humanitarian crisis has been exacerbated by a blockade that has led to shortages of essential supplies like food, clean water, and medicine. Efforts by the US, Egypt, and Qatar to mediate a ceasefire and a prisoner swap between Israel and Hamas have stalled due to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's refusal to cease military actions. Additionally, Israel is facing a genocide case at the International Court of Justice related to its actions in Gaza.

