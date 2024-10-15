(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)

Atos Group and AWS launch Global GenAI Innovation Studio to accelerate AI-powered business transformation

Cutting-edge 6,000sqft facility unlocks the potential of generative AI, enabling organizations to accelerate innovation, transform customer experiences, and optimize productivity

Pune, India – October 15, 2024 – Atos Group, including Eviden , its business leading in digital, cloud, big data and security, today announces the launch of its global GenAI Innovation Studio in Pune, India, in partnership with AWS, the world's leading cloud provider.

The Studio will serve as a collaborative hub where Atos and AWS will co-develop groundbreaking GenAI solutions that tackle industry-specific challenges. Customers will have the opportunity to engage in envisioning sessions and hands-on proofs-of-value specifically tailored to their needs, accelerating their AI adoption and experiencing real-world generative AI applications.

The studio launch event welcomes customer delegations from around the globe, AWS experts, independent analysts, and Atos employees to an environment focused on shaping the future of AI. The Studio will host regular events fostering a culture of learning and innovation, including training and certification programs, hackathons, and AWS DeepRacer competitions.

Leveraging its industry knowledge, deep AWS expertise as a Premier Consulting Partner, and proficiency in digital, big data, and security, the Atos Group brings extensive capabilities to the Studio, enabling impactful solutions across sectors facing unprecedented challenges and opportunities.

Diane Galbe, Senior Executive Vice President, Atos Group : "We are thrilled to open this global co-innovation GenAI Studio with AWS. The center will foster close collaboration with our clients around the world, enabling us to develop solutions and accelerators that precisely address their specific needs and challenges. By harnessing the power of generative AI, we aim to empower our customers to fully leverage data and AI to drive transformation and innovation across all their activities.”

Hervé Lemaire, Founder and President, Selartag: "Our collaboration with Eviden has enabled us to develop a cutting-edge application that empowers our customers to seamlessly locate, track, and document their wine inventory while minimizing errors and ensuring the authenticity of their bottles. This solution extends the exceptional service our customers provide to the entire value chain of their business. Eviden's comprehensive expertise in AWS services and project management has been crucial in delivering a truly differentiated solution, providing our customers with real-time data and operational efficiencies that gives a competitive edge."

Atos and AWS have been partners since 2013 and announced their pioneering CloudCatalyst agreement in 2022 . The GenAI Innovation Studio is part of the 5-year Strategic Collaboration Agreement (SCA) established between Eviden and AWS at the end of last year.

Atos Group and AWS continue to collaborate on innovative cloud solutions aimed at accelerating growth and transformation for their customers.

To learn more about how Atos Group and AWS deliver customer business outcomes with GenAI and other innovative solutions, please visit .

About Atos

Atos is a global leader in digital transformation with c. 92,000 employees and annual revenue of c. € 10 billion. European number one in cybersecurity, cloud and high-performance computing, the Group provides tailored end-to-end solutions for all industries in 69 countries. A pioneer in decarbonization services and products, Atos is committed to a secure and decarbonized digital for its clients. Atos is a SE (Societas Europaea), and listed on Euronext Paris.

The purpose of Atos is to help design the future of the information space. Its expertise and services support the development of knowledge, education and research in a multicultural approach and contribute to the development of scientific and technological excellence. Across the world, the Group enables its customers and employees, and members of societies at large to live, work and develop sustainably, in a safe and secure information space.

