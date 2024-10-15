Nigerian football team refuses to play match in Libya after 12-hour airport postponement

(MENAFN) The Nigerian national team, known as the Super Eagles, refused to play a match in Libya after being stranded at an airport for over 12 hours on Monday. The players and staff traveled to Libya on Sunday night but were diverted to Al Abraq International Airport instead of their intended destination, Benghazi Airport, which is over 200 kilometers (124 miles) away from their hotel and would have taken approximately three and a half hours to reach.



Celal Muheshis, an official at Al Abraq International Airport, confirmed that the Nigerian team decided to boycott Tuesday's Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Libya. Players expressed frustration, claiming they were left without food and water during their extended wait at the airport. As a result, the team opted to return home rather than participate in the scheduled match.



The Libyan national team had reportedly faced similar difficulties ahead of their African Cup of Nations qualifier match in Nigeria on October 11, as indicated by Libyan media. Reports suggest that the Nigerian team’s diversion to Al Abraq Airport was a retaliatory action in response to the prior treatment of the Libyan team.



In response to the incident, the Libyan Football Federation (LFF) attributed the delays experienced by the Nigerian team to routine air traffic and logistical challenges. The LFF firmly rejected any claims of foul play or sabotage, emphasizing that the situation was purely circumstantial. This incident has intensified tensions surrounding the preparations for the upcoming fixture between the two teams.

