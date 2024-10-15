Introducing Gameon TON Hackathon Co-Host: Gate.Io Drives Investment And Innovation

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SINGAPORE, Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AEON, the next-generation modular payment protocol, is thrilled to partner with

Gate and present the GameOn TON Hackathon together, an exciting opportunity to revolutionize the gaming landscape!

With a substantial $6M prize pool up for grabs, this event aims to empower developers and creators to innovate in the world of Web3 gaming and the Open (TON), fostering collaboration and creativity. Participants can look forward to expert mentorship, workshops, and invaluable access to leaders, ensuring a comprehensive development experience.

Gate 's Involvement in the Hackathon

As a prominent co-host, Gate will contribute a total of $1M to the hackathon, with $850K allocated for investments in winning projects and $150K designated for grants to incentivize participation. The investment decisions will be determined through Gate's internal meetings, ensuring that selected projects receive the necessary funding and support to thrive.

In addition to their financial contributions, Gate representatives will actively participate in offline events and serve as judges, providing valuable insights and feedback during the evaluation process. They are committed to identifying high-quality projects and offering comprehensive support, including investment, listing on their exchange, and connecting projects with essential resources.

This partnership with Gate underscores AEON's dedication to creating a dynamic and supportive environment for developers, helping to elevate innovative ideas within the blockchain ecosystem.

Introducing Our Esteemed Hosts and Co-Hosts

Distinguished hosts and co-hosts will guide the GameOn TON Hackathon. The event is hosted by AEON , The Open Network Foundation (TON Foundation) , Nomad Capital , and TOP , alongside co-hosts including Oak Grove Ventures, Gate, MEXC Ventures, Alibaba Cloud , Gam3Girl Ventures, OKX Wallet , Draper Associates and Winking Studios . This impressive lineup ensures robust support for all participants.

Partners in Innovation Shaping the Future

The GameOn TON Hackathon brings together key industry players to enhance the participant experience. AEON is partnering with notable organizations such as TON Society, TonBit , Alchemy Pay, DoraHacks and OnePiece Labs , all dedicated to providing valuable resources and insights. Community collaborators like BeWater , BlockBooster, TinTinLand , HackQuest and Builder DAO will facilitate networking and collaboration opportunities, while media partners including Bitcoin ,

Foresight News, ChainCatcher, TechFlow, CoinPost, BlockMedia, CoinTurk, Coinvestasi, Blogtienao and so on will help amplify the event's reach and visibility.

Be Part of the Future and Make Your Mark

Join us in this groundbreaking opportunity to shape the future of gaming! Don't miss your chance to showcase your talent and creativity.

For more information and resources, check out the following important links:



GameOn TON Hackathon Official Website:



Register for the GameOn TON Hackathon Now:



Join the GameOn TON Hackathon Telegram Group: AEON API & Integration Docs:



Join us and be a part of the exciting journey at the GameOn TON Hackathon!

About Gate



Gate is a centralized cryptocurrency exchange where users can find a large number of crypto coins and tokens to trade. The platform supports over 1400 cryptocurrencies with over 2500 trading pairs. The project occupies one of the leading positions in terms of trading volume (more than 12 billion dollars in trading volume daily) and supports spot and margin trading. It also expanded services to other markets, including options, futures, and derivatives for investors.

Launched in 2013, the platform claims to be "steady and reliable," offering a user-friendly platform with 24/7 customer support and a robust mobile app. However, the exchange is not highly regulated, and does not offer the option to withdraw fiat. In order to withdraw funds from accounts or deposit cryptocurrencies, users go through a mandatory KYC or "Know Your Customer" process.

About AEON

AEON is a next-generation modular payment protocol designed to unify the standard of crypto payments and enable real-world connectivity. By simplifying the integration, processing, and settlement of crypto payments, AEON offers low-cost, verifiable, and secure payment processing.



Developing a robust crypto payment standard akin to Visa, AEON aims to connect web3 infrastructures with mass adoption use cases, ensuring adaptability, liquidity, and efficiency and supporting on-chain payment methods such as subscriptions, global fiat rails, and tips.

Website

X

Telegram

Discord



SOURCE AEON

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED