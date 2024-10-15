BIXOLON Demonstrates Its Comprehensive Range Of Label Printing Solutions At Scanpack 2024

(MENAFN- Pressat) Showcasing the latest advancements in label printing technology

Scanpack – (22-25.10.2024, Gothenburg, Sweden) BIXOLON Europe GmbH, a subsidiary of BIXOLON, the global of advanced Receipt, Label and Mobile printers, invites vistors onto stand A03:32 at Scanpack for live demostrations and discussions on the latest label printing trends and innovations within the european packaging market.

Key product highlights will include:

Industrial and Desktop Label Printers – Showcasing the latest developments in label printing technology, BIXOLON will be showcasing the innovative XD5-40tR 4-inch (114mm) RFID enabled Thermal Transfer label printer and the XD3-40 d 4-inch (114 mm) Direct Thermal label printer. Alongside, the sustainable XL5-40 (114mm) dedicated desktop linerless label printing solution and cost-effective XT3-40 4-inch (114mm) Industrial high-performance labelling solution for high volume, labelling for a range of industries including postal and logistics.

Mobile Printing Solutions – BIXOLON will be showcasing its extensive range of 2-inch, 3-inch and 4-inch mobile label printing solutions combining direct thermal, linerless and RFID label printing technologies. Including the highly adaptive SPP-R200III plus 2-inch (58mm) and the SPP-R410 4-inch (112mm) mobile receipt and label printers. Plus, the premium XM7 series featuring 2-inch (58mm), 3-inch (80mm) and 4-inch (112mm) mobile Linerless and linered label printers with optional RFID print and encode capabilities.

“Label printing on packages where information needs to be read, scanned and logged is key for industries from manfucturing and logistics to retail and hospitality to maintain operational efficiency,” cites Jay Kim, Managing Director, BIXOLON Europe GmbH.“Participating at exhibitions such as Scanpack gives us the opportunity to meet with key leaders within the packaging industry and showcase our comprensive range of traditional linered, linerless and RFID label printing technology.”

To find out more, visit BIXOLON at or contact ... to make an appointment to meet the team.

- o -

About BIXOLON

BIXOLON is a leading global manufacturer of innovative, advanced printing technologies including point-of-sale receipt, label, Auto ID and mobile printers for a wide range of environments. Millions of BIXOLON printers are used today in retail, hospitality, healthcare, banking, ticketing, post/parcel, warehousing and other transaction-intensive industries. In 2023, for the tenth consecutive year BIXOLON was named global mobile receipt printer market leader by Japanese research company Chunichisha.







For more information contact:

Jada Kim

GM, Global Marketing

BIXOLON Co., Ltd.

...

Tel: +82-31-218-5500



Annette Carr

Senior European Marketing Manager

BIXOLON Europe GmbH

...

Tel: +49-211-68-78-54-0



Liz Crouch

Marketing Manager

BIXOLON America Inc.

...

Tel: + 1 858 764 4582

