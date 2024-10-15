General Staff Update: 198 Combat Clashes Along Frontlines, 90 Attacks Repelled In Kurakhove And Pokrovsk Sectors

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On October 14, as many as 198 combat clashes were recorded on the battlefield between the Ukrainian Defense Forces and the Russian invaders.

As reported by Ukrinform, this is stated in a message from the General Staff of the of Ukraine on regarding the situation as of 8:00 on Tuesday, October 15.

Yesterday, the Russians launched one missile strike on the positions of the Ukrainian units and conducted 44 airstrikes, deploying 78 guided bombs. Additionally, the enemy carried out 3,059 shelling attacks, 123 of which were from multiple rocket launchers (MRLS).

The Russian forces conducted airstrikes in the areas of the settlements of Reviakine, Budivelne, Sosnivka, Harbuzy, Kivsharivka, Novoosynove, Horokhuvatka, Zakitne, Siversk, Toretsk, Petrivka, Mykhailivka, Illinka, Novodarivka, Kurakhove, Berestky, Zelene Pole, Shakhtarske, Mala Tokmachka, Shcherbaky, and Kozatske.

The Ukrainian aviation, missile troops, and artillery carried out four strikes on the clusters of Russian personnel, hitting three command posts and one engineering structure.

In the Kharkiv secto r, two enemy attacks were recorded near Tykhe.

In the Kupiansk sector , the invaders carried out 26 attacks over the past day. The Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled all assaults near Synkivka, Stepova Novoselivka, Kruhliakivka, Kolisnykivka, Holubivka, Petropavlivka, Pershotravneve, Lozova, and Vyshneve.

In the Lyman sector , the Ukrainian forces repelled 37 enemy attacks near Novoiehorivka, Novoliubivka, Hrekivka, Nevske, Terniv, Yampolivka, Torske and Zarichne. The enemy mainly focused its efforts towards Nevske, conducting eight attacks there.

In the Siversk sector , the Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled three assaults near Verkhniokamianske.

In the Kramatorsk sector , the Russian forces attempted to break through the Ukrainian defense near Orikhovo-Vasylivka and Dylivka four times.

Near Shcherbynivka in the Toretsk sector , the enemy conducted three attacks.

The Ukrainian defenders repelled 40 enemy assaults of varying intensity in the Pokrovsk sector , near Myroliubivka, Promin, Myrnohrad, Lysivka, Selydove, Hrodivka, Novotroitske, and Novopavlivka.

In the Kurakhove sector , the Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled Russian attacks near Izmailivka, Hirnyk, Zoriane, Kurakhivka, Tsukuryne, Novodmytrivka, Novoselydivka, Antonivka, Kostiantynivka, Katerynivka, Hryhorivka, and Vodiane, where the invaders attempted to breach the Ukrainian defenses 50 times. The enemy was most active near Hryhorivka, Novodmytrivka, and Antonivka.

In the Vremivka sector , the Ukrainian defenders repelled three enemy attacks near Bohoyavlenka.

In the O rikhiv sector , two clashes occurred near Mala Tokmachka and Novodanylivka.

Eight Russian attacks were unsuccessful in the Prydniprovske sector .

In the Volyn and Polissia sectors , the operational situation remains unchanged. No signs of enemy offensive group formations have been spotted.

In Russia's Kursk region , over the past day, the Russian aviation carried out 12 airstrikes, dropping 16 guided aerial bombs on its territory.

As reported by Ukrinform, the Russian army lost 1,210 personnel in Ukraine over the past day.