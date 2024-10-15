Qatari Cultural Week In Uzbekistan Concludes

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The of Culture concluded Monday the Qatari Cultural Week in Uzbekistan, which took place from October 11 to 14.

The event, held as part of the cultural cooperation between Qatar and Uzbekistan, aims to highlight Qatari heritage and culture, Qatari folk arts and introducing the customs, traditions, and culture, fostering cultural exchange and strengthening ties between the two nations.

The week-long celebration features a variety of cultural and heritage activities, including the bayt al Sha'ar, the Qatari majlis, as well as performances of the traditional ardha dance and sea songs.

Among the most popular events were the“Trio of Oud,” the Qatar Philharmonic Orchestra is also participating, performing pieces that reflect Qatari musical heritage. The cultural week provides a blend of arts and performances, offering attendees an immersive experience of Qatar's rich traditions, which attracted a large audience. The traditional Qatari-inspired market also drew many visitors, who explored exhibits of handicrafts, sadu weaving, bisht, traditional ships, marine tools, falconry, henna, and traditional Qatari cuisine.

The cultural week also featured film screenings produced by the Doha Film Institute, with contributions from Qatar Tourism and Qatar Airways, all aimed at presenting and bringing the cultural image of Qatar closer to the Uzbek audience.

Visitors are also introduced to traditional Qatari crafts such as boat-building, traditional clothing and bishts, falconry, gypsum art, sadu weaving, henna designs, and maritime heritage. Additionally, traditional Qatari performances, including the ardha dance and sea songs, offer a comprehensive insight into Qatari culture.