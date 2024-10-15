Number Of People Injured In Russian Strike On Mykolaiv Rises To 16

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Mykolaiv, the number of people as a result of the Russian overnight strike has risen to 16.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported on by the Mykolaiv Regional State Administration.

In the early hours of October 15, at around 02:30, the Russian forces attacked Mykolaiv, reportedly using S-300 missiles. An infrastructure facility, a restaurant complex, trade pavilions, residential buildings, and were damaged. Fires broke out, and efforts to extinguish them are ongoing.

One woman was killed, and 16 people were injured, with three receiving outpatient care.

Yesterday at 10:50, the enemy attacked the Kutsurub community with FPV drones. There were no casualties.

Also on Monday at 11:30, the Russian troops shelled the village of Lymany in the Halitsynivska community with artillery. A private house, an outbuilding, and agricultural machinery were damaged. There were no casualties.

During the night of October 15, the Ukrainian air defense forces destroyed three Russian Shahed-136/131 drones in Mykolaiv region.

As reported by Ukrinform, explosions were heard in Mykolaiv on Tuesday night. Earlier, the Ukrainian Air Force warned of a threat of ballistic weapons being used from the southern direction.