Number Of People Injured In Russian Strike On Mykolaiv Rises To 16
Date
10/15/2024 2:08:22 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Mykolaiv, the number of people injured as a result of the Russian overnight strike has risen to 16.
According to Ukrinform, this was reported on facebook by the Mykolaiv Regional State Administration.
In the early hours of October 15, at around 02:30, the Russian forces attacked Mykolaiv, reportedly using S-300 missiles. An infrastructure facility, a restaurant complex, trade pavilions, residential buildings, and vehicles were damaged. Fires broke out, and efforts to extinguish them are ongoing.
One woman was killed, and 16 people were injured, with three receiving outpatient care.
Yesterday at 10:50, the enemy attacked the Kutsurub community with FPV drones. There were no casualties.
Read also: Russian strike
on Mykolaiv leaves one person killed
, 11 injured
Also on Monday at 11:30, the Russian troops shelled the village of Lymany in the Halitsynivska community with artillery. A private house, an outbuilding, and agricultural machinery were damaged. There were no casualties.
During the night of October 15, the Ukrainian air defense forces destroyed three Russian Shahed-136/131 drones in Mykolaiv region.
As reported by Ukrinform, explosions were heard in Mykolaiv on Tuesday night. Earlier, the Ukrainian Air Force warned of a threat of ballistic weapons being used from the southern direction.
MENAFN15102024000193011044ID1108778710
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.