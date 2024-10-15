Taliban Destroys Over 21,000 Musical Instruments in Afghanistan, Sparking Outrage and Cultural Loss

(MENAFN- Komail Khatak) The has made headlines once again with its recent announcement regarding the destruction of over 21,000 musical instruments in Afghanistan. This drastic measure is part of the group's ongoing efforts to enforce its stringent interpretation of Islamic law.



During a press conference held on August 21, officials from the Taliban's for the Propagation of Virtue and Prevention of Vice revealed that they have seized and destroyed 21,328 musical instruments over the past year. Mohibullah Mokhlis, the Director of Planning and Audit for the ministry, stated that this action aligns with their campaign against what they deem "immoral" practices, which also includes the destruction of 30,000 films considered inappropriate.



The Taliban's crackdown on music is not new; they have previously banned all forms of music across Afghanistan. The group has declared that playing, listening to, or producing music is illegal. In a public display of their stance, officials recently burned hundreds of musical instruments in Parwan Province, further emphasizing their commitment to enforcing these prohibitions.



The Taliban's actions have drawn widespread criticism from various sectors. The Afghanistan National Institute of Music condemned the destruction as an attack on Afghan culture and heritage. Many musicians have fled the country since the Taliban regained power in August 2021, fearing persecution and loss of livelihood.



Human rights organizations and media advocacy groups have expressed grave concerns about the impact of these actions on freedom of expression and cultural diversity in Afghanistan. The United Nations has also highlighted that such measures contribute to a climate of fear and intimidation among the Afghan populace.



As the Taliban continues to impose strict regulations on public life, many Afghans are left grappling with the loss of their rich musical traditions. The destruction of these instruments not only signifies a blow to artistic expression but also reflects a broader trend towards increased repression in the country since the group's return to power.



