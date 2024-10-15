Kashmir Apple Growers Turn To Cold Storage Amid Low Market Demand

Apple growers from various areas in south Kashmir said that the current demand for apples is exceptionally low, prompting them to opt for cold storage to potentially secure higher prices in the coming months.

“This year's production is lower compared to previous years, yet demand remains unexpectedly weak,” said Muhammad Yousuf, a fruit grower from Shopian.“Even though the quality is good, the market is sluggish, forcing many of us to store our produce.”

Previously, growers were reluctant to use cold storage due to disappointing sales of stored apples last spring. However, reduced storage charges have encouraged many to reconsider.“The lower fees make it more feasible for us to keep our apples in storage,” they said.

Mehraj Ahmad, manager at a cold storage facility in SIDCO Lassipora, said that 95 percent of their storage is already full, with the remaining capacity expected to be filled within the week.

Aabid Hussain, a senior employee at another unit, said,“Our facility can hold 200,000 apple boxes, and we've already received 190,000.”

Hussain said the cold storage units have a positive impact on the horticulture sector.“We give growers the flexibility to sell their produce at their discretion. These units provide employment to hundreds of people, and packing work now keeps labourers busy year-round,” he said.

Kashmir is home to approximately 40 cold storage units, with most located in SIDCO Lassipora.

