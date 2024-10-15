Konak Suryas Enter LLC Final After Last Ball Thriller In Srinagar

Hyderabad won the toss and elected to bowl first. They had Konak in a spot of trouble as the team was 64/4 at one point. However, former Ireland batter Kevin O'Brien (50 from 39 balls) and Irfan Pathan (49 from 35 balls) steadied the innings to help Konak post 156/5 in 20 overs.

In reply, Hyderabad needed 12 runs in the last over, which was bowled by Irfan Pathan. Even after being hit for a six in the over, Irfan maintained his composure to defend the target. Former England all-rounder Rikki Clarke top-scored for Hyderabad, making 67 from 44 balls.

The Konak Suryas vs. Southern Super Stars match will begin at 7:00 PM on Wednesday

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now