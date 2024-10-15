Konak Suryas Enter LLC Final After Last Ball Thriller In Srinagar
Date
10/15/2024 12:06:22 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Konak Suryas, led by former India cricketer Irfan Pathan, defeated Urbanisers Hyderabad by 1 run on Monday at Bakshi Stadium in Srinagar to enter the 2024 Legends League cricket final. Konak will square off against Southern Super Stars on Wednesday in the grand finale.
Hyderabad won the toss and elected to bowl first. They had Konak in a spot of trouble as the team was 64/4 at one point. However, former Ireland batter Kevin O'Brien (50 from 39 balls) and Irfan Pathan (49 from 35 balls) steadied the innings to help Konak post 156/5 in 20 overs.
In reply, Hyderabad needed 12 runs in the last over, which was bowled by Irfan Pathan. Even after being hit for a six in the over, Irfan maintained his composure to defend the target. Former England all-rounder Rikki Clarke top-scored for Hyderabad, making 67 from 44 balls.
The Konak Suryas vs. Southern Super Stars match will begin at 7:00 PM on Wednesday
|
