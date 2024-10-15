Emirates Transport Announces Trials Of Pioneering Off-Grid Electric Vehicle Solar Charger In Partnership With Al Ghandi Auto At Gitex Global 2024

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Dubai, United Arab Emirates - 14 October 2024: Emirates Transport, the UAE's premium solutions provider, has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Al Ghandi Auto to install a solar-powered, off-grid, electric vehicle (EV) charging station at its head office.

The groundbreaking partnership was announced in Dubai at GITEX Global 2024, the world's largest tech event, and is in line with Emirates Transport's sustainability strategy.

It is the first time Al Ghandi Auto has installed a charging station that operates entirely on solar power, and, when completed, will be considered one of the first off-grid solar electric vehicle charging stations in place across the UAE.

The new premium technology supports Emirates Transport's environmental goals and the UAE's vision for a greener future.

The MoU signed between Al Ghandi Auto and Emirates Transport aims to maximize solar energy for both transportation and facility operations, and will create a self-sufficient energy ecosystem that enhances energy resilience.