Malabar Gold & Diamonds Unveils Its Flagship Showroom In The USA At Los Angeles Continues To Strengthen Its Presence Across North America.

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Malabar & Diamonds, the 6th largest jewellery retailer globally with over 360 showrooms across 13 countries, has launched its flagship showroom in the USA at Los Angeles. Marking a major milestone in the brand's growth journey in North America, the new showroom will be Malabar & Diamonds' 5th and largest showroom in the USA.

The showroom was inaugurated by the honorable Congresswoman for California, Michelle Steel. Mr. M.P Ahammed, Chairman of Malabar Group, Mr. Abdul Salam K.P, Vice chairman of Malabar Group, Mr. Shamlal Ahamed, MD-International Operations, Malabar Gold & Diamonds, Mr. Joseph Eapen, Regional Head of North America, Malabar Gold & Diamonds, other senior directors, management team members from Malabar Gold & Diamonds, customers, media and well-wishers were also present for the occasion.

Commenting on the occasion, Malabar Group Chairman M.P Ahammed said :“Malabar Gold & Diamonds has been making great headway in the international jewellery sector and North American continues to be a key market driving this growth. With the launch of our 5th and largest showroom in the USA at Los Angeles, we are committed to build on our foundation of providing an exceptional jewellery shopping experience to all jewellery lovers in the region in a 100% responsible and sustainable manner. The launch of our LA showroom was the key highlight in our ambitious plan of opening 20 showrooms globally in the month of October 2024. As we expand our horizon and embark on our vision of becoming the world's no 1 jewellery retailer with renewed focus and energy, I would like to convey my sincere gratitude to all our customers, team members, shareholders and other stakeholders for their contributions in making this occasion truly significant”.





Located in the city of Artesia, and boasting over 6,500 sq of jewellery shopping area, the showroom houses over 30,000 jewellery designs from 20 countries across 25 exclusive brands and collection in gold, diamond & precious gem jewellery. An extensive collection of bridal jewellery, alongside a wide range of options for occasional wear, daily wear & office wear will also be available. The new showroom will also feature a customized jewellery design facility, providing jewellery lovers with the opportunity to bring their own designs to life with expert assistance of artisans from Malabar Gold & Diamonds. As part of the inaugural offers, customers will get assured gold coins on the purchase of diamond and precious gem jewellery. The limited period offers are valid till the 3rd November 2024.

'California presented itself as the perfect location for our expansion in the USA for several compelling reasons. As a global tech and fashion hub, California provides a unique opportunity to cater to a diverse audience, particularly those from the Indian sub-continent, who have a profound appreciation for the artistry and craftsmanship of Indian jewellery while also embracing contemporary styles and innovation. We opened our first U.S. showroom in 2018, and our growth since then has been driven by our steadfast commitment to offering exquisite jewellery with unparalleled service. Building on the success of our showrooms in New Jersey, Dallas, Chicago, and Naperville, we are confident that our Los Angeles venture will be equally well-received”, commented Mr. Shamlal Ahamed, MD-International Operations, Malabar Gold & Diamonds

Malabar Gold & Diamonds has announced that it will be opening its 6th showroom in the USA in Atlanta, Georgia. The brand has an aggressive expansion strategy in North America which will include new showrooms in cities like San Francisco, Seattle, Austin, Tampa, Virginia, Detroit, Houston, Charlotte, Phoenix, New York, and San Diego. In Canada, the brand will extend its footprint into British Columbia and Alberta.

“I am extremely thrilled about the launch of our flagship showroom in LA, marking our 5th venture in the USA. At Malabar Gold & Diamonds we have always held our ESG (Environmental, Social & Governance) commitments in the highest regards. As we aim to become a leading player in the global jewellery market, we are committed to growing sustainably and responsibly. We ensure that every piece of jewellery in our showrooms is not only crafted to the highest standards of purity but also responsibly mined, safeguarding the rights of humans, animals and their habitats, and this is our biggest promise to our customers. Our dedication to these values has been recognized globally, most notably with the Responsible Jewellery House Award at the India Gold Conference (IGC), a testament to our ongoing efforts to uphold transparency and integrity”, commented Mr. Abdul Salam K.P, Vice Chairman of Malabar Group.

The ambitious global expansion plan that Malabar Gold & Diamonds has charted to open 20 new showrooms in the month of October to is in full swing, with 7 showrooms already launched and 13 showrooms to be launched in the coming weeks across the USA, UAE, Qatar, KSA & India.

Malabar Gold & Diamonds is renowned globally for offering an unparalleled jewellery buying experience with convenience and customer-friendly policies along with the 'Malabar Promise' of incomparable quality and service assurance. Apart from this, the Malabar Promise also includes transparent pricing, assured lifetime maintenance from any of the showrooms across 13 countries, guaranteed buyback, tested and certified diamonds, 100% value on diamond and gold jewellery exchange, 916 hallmarked jewellery, responsible sourcing, fair price policy, and fair labour practices.

ESG (Environmental, Social & Governance) initiatives have been a key component of Malabar Group's operations throughout the years, with a focus on Health, Housing, Hunger Eradication, Women empowerment, Education and Environment. The group ensures that all stakeholders continue to benefit from the growth of the business and contributes 5% of its profit to CSR/ESG initiatives in the same country of operation. As part of the Malabar National Scholarship Programme (Launched in 2007), the group has announced that it will be awarding 21,000 scholarships for female students worth USD 1.9 Million. The Group has also opened 247 micro learning centers in India with the aim of promoting basic education amongst the impoverished.



