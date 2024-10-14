Culinary Tourism Market Segments, Drivers, Restraints, And Trends For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Global Culinary Tourism Global Report 2024: Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Culinary Tourism Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The culinary tourism market has expanded swiftly in recent years, projected to rise from $800.23 billion in 2023 to $924.8 billion in 2024, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.6%. This growth during the historical period can be attributed to the popularity of food-focused television programs, the surge of food content on social media, increasing global travel and exploration, the rising appeal of local and sustainable food movements, the expansion of food festivals and events, and a growing interest in cultural and culinary heritage.

The culinary tourism market is projected to experience significant growth in the coming years, anticipated to reach $1,658.5 billion by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.7%. This growth during the forecast period can be attributed to rising disposable incomes and travel expenditures, increasing interest in experiential travel, the emergence of personalized and niche culinary tours, a stronger emphasis on sustainable and ethical food practices, and the expansion of food tourism marketing by various destinations. Key trends expected in the forecast period include a growing interest in street food and local delicacies, the popularity of culinary workshops and cooking classes, the integration of culinary tourism with cultural and historical tours, the rise of plant-based and health-focused food tours, and the emergence of culinary destinations catering to digital nomads.

Growth Driver Of The Culinary Tourism Market

The increasing number of international travelers is anticipated to boost the culinary tourism market in the future. International travelers are individuals who cross national borders for various activities, including tourism, business, or education. This rise in international travelers can be attributed to improved global connectivity, higher disposable incomes, and a growing interest in diverse experiences. Culinary tourism enhances the experience for international travelers by enabling them to sample local cuisines and gain insights into the culture and traditions of the destinations they visit.

Which Market Players Are Steering The Culinary Tourism Market Growth?

Key players in the culinary tourism market include The Travel Corporation, City Experiences, Abercrombie & Kent USA LLC, Intrepid Travel Pty Ltd, TourRadar GmbH, G Adventures Inc., Viator Inc., Zicasso Inc., Secret Food Tours, Eating Europe Food Tours, Food Tour Corporation, Greaves Travel Ltd, The International Kitchen, Culinary Backstreets, India Food Tour, Classic Journeys LLC, Context Travel, Epicurean Ways LLC, Gourmet on Tour, The FTC4Lobe Group

What Are The Key Trends That Influence Culinary Tourism Market Share And Analysis ?

Leading companies in the culinary tourism market are developing programs featuring world-class and unique dining destinations to enhance the tourist experience by offering precise navigation to culinary sites, tailored tour recommendations, and real-time updates on local dining options. These programs highlight exceptional restaurants, providing diners with distinctive and high-quality culinary experiences.

How Is The Global Culinary Tourism Market Segmented?

1) By Activity: Culinary Trails, Cooking Classes, Restaurants, Food Festivals, Other Activities

2) By Tourist Type: Recreational, Diversionary, Existential, Experimental

3) By Age Group: Baby Boomers, Generation X, Generation Y, Generation Z

4) By Geographic Focus: Local Guidance, National Tours, International Tours

5) By Booking Mode: Online Travel Agencies (OTA), Tour Operators, Direct Travel

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Culinary Tourism Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the culinary tourism market in 2023. North America is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the culinary tourism market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Culinary Tourism Market Definition

Culinary tourism involves traveling to various locations to experience and savor their distinct food and drink, often through various activities. This type of tourism enables individuals to deeply connect with the culinary heritage and flavors of the places they visit.

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

.Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

