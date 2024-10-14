India, Australia Explore Deepening Ties In Political, Defense, Security

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW DELHI, Oct 14 (KUNA) -- India and Australia explored on Monday ways of deepening ties in political, defense and security areas in the framework of the fourth Secretary-level 2+2 Consultations in New Delhi.

A statement from the Indian of External Affairs said that both sides reviewed existing bilateral engagements in the context of emerging regional and global scenarios.

"Discussions covered a wide range of issues such as and strategic, defence and security including defence and cooperation, trade and investments, education, & new emerging technologies, critical minerals, renewable energy, space, counter-terrorism and people-to-people ties," the statement said.

Views on regional and global issues of mutual interest were also exchanged.

They also agreed strengthen bilateral cooperation in various fora, including Quad and G20.

They underlined "commitment for achieving their shared objective of peace, prosperity, stability and progress in the Indo-Pacific region, as well as further advancing the India-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership."

Indian Defence Secretary Giridhar Aramane and Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri led the Indian delegation while the Australian side was led by Secretary, Department of Defence Greg Moriarty and Secretary, Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade Jan Adams. (end)

atk







MENAFN14102024000071011013ID1108777984