Juvenile Arsonists Detained In Chernihiv Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Law enforcement officers have detained a group of teenagers who, on orders from the Russian intelligence services, set fire to Ukrzaliznytsia (Ukrainian railway) relay cabinets in Chernihiv area.

This was reported by the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), Ukrinform saw.

It was found that the Russian intelligence services operated through a 15-year-old resident of Nizhyn district. The boy came to their attention when actively searching for easy ways to earn money on Telegram channels.

Following the instructions of the occupiers, he recruited two classmates and another minor acquaintance for sabotage activities.

To carry out these hostile tasks, the teenagers first marked the locations of railway equipment, then set it on fire using flammable materials. In this way, they damaged a relay cabinet responsible for ensuring the safe movement of trains along a strategically significant railway section.

The SBU, together with the National Police, detained all four arsonists in the act. Based on the evidence obtained, the suspects were charged under Part 2 of Article 28 and Part 2 of Article 113 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - sabotage committed by a group of persons during the period of martial law.

The suspects are in custody. Instead of money from the aggressor country, they now face the prospect of life imprisonment.

As reported by Ukrinform, several days ago, five more collaborators who set fire to military vehicles and Ukrzaliznytsia facilities in Kyiv region and Odesa, also on orders from Russian intelligence, were detained.