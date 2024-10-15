Egyptian Police Seize Nearly 2,000 Ancient Roman-Era Coins
(MENAFN- IANS) Cairo, Oct 15 (IANS) Egyptian Police seized 1,945 ancient silver and bronze coins dating back to the Roman Period of Egyptian history, which extended from 30 BC to 395 AD, the Egyptian Interior Ministry said in a statement.
The police arrested two suspects who confessed to their intention to sell the coins on Monday, reports Xinhua, quoting the ministry statement.
The investigation revealed that the individuals obtained the relics through excavation works they carried out in a mountainous area in Egypt.
Home to one of the world's oldest civilisations, Egypt has long been confronted with the issue of illegal trade in antiquities.
