French Political Scientist Sentenced To Three Years In Russian Prison

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A Moscow court has sentenced French scientist Laurent Vinatier to three years in prison on charges of gathering military-related information without registering as a 'foreign agent'.

This is according to Mediazona , Ukrinform reports.

The court determined that Vinatier was collecting military-related data and was thus obligated to register himself as a 'foreign agent' with Russia's of Justice. The Russian authorities claimed Vinatier met with three Russian nationals and collected information related to mobilization, military training, and political conditions that could, in their view, be detrimental to Russia's security.

Vinatier was initially detained on June 7, at which time he reportedly confessed after an interrogation. He requested an expedited legal process, meaning the case proceeded without the presentation of evidence.

In court, Vinatier mentioned having two minor children, an 18-year-old daughter, and elderly parents. He also expressed his affection for Russia, highlighting that his wife and friends are Russian citizens.

In his final statement, Vinatier apologized multiple times for not complying with the Russian law. His defense attorneys requested a fine instead of imprisonment.

As Ukrinform reported, Vinatier is affiliated with the Swiss NGO Center for Humanitarian Dialogue. Additionally, the Zamoskvoretskyi District Court in Moscow ordered the seizure of his property.

French President Emmanuel Macron, addressing Vinatier's detention, confirmed that the political scientist had no affiliations with French intelligence or other governmental agencies.