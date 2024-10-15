عربي


Russian Strike On Mykolaiv Leaves One Person Killed, 11 Injured

10/15/2024 12:08:33 AM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As a result of a Russian missile strike on Mykolaiv, one person was killed, and 11 others were injured.

This was reported on Telegram by Chief of the Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration, Vitalii Kim, according to Ukrinform.

"Currently, we know of 11 injured, some in serious condition. Unfortunately, one person died," Kim wrote.

Read also: Liberation of Kinburn spit is matter of time Bratchuk

As reported by Ukrinform, explosions were heard in Mykolaiv early on Tuesday. Earlier, the Ukrainian Air Force had warned of the threat of ballistic weapons being used from the southern direction.

UkrinForm

