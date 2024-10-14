Pattern Announces Company Presentation At BIO-Europe 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) REDMOND, Wash., Oct. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pattern Computer®, Inc. (“Pattern” or“the Company”) today announced the Company has been invited to present at the BIO- Europe® 2024 conference. The 30th annual edition of BIO-Europe will take place from November 4-6, 2024, at the Stockholmsmässan, Stockholm, Sweden, bringing together more than 5,500 life sciences professionals representing over 2,800 companies from more than 60 countries. Attendees will participate in 29,000 one-to- one meetings during the event.

Chair and CEO Mark Anderson will present on November 4, 2024, from 1:30-1:45 PM CET in Room K12. The presentation will highlight Pattern's updates on drug discoveries in its“Project StarBright,” featuring drugs against the world's top five cancers, including triple-negative breast cancer, high-grade serous ovarian cancer and metastatic castrate resistant prostate cancer; as well as the Company's ProSpectralTM multi-disease hyperspectral diagnostics research platform; and multiple projects in“Advanced AI.”

For additional information on Pattern, or to meet with the Company during the conference, please contact Pattern's Executive Vice President of Special Projects, Denyse Hudson, at ....

“We look forward to participating in this year's BIO-Europe conference,” commented Mr. Anderson.“This event affords us the opportunity to connect with delegates spanning the global life science ecosystem to propel dealmaking and innovation.

“Pattern is a pioneer in finding novel patterns in complex data that cannot be discovered using other techniques or tools. The speed of AI innovation is accelerating and is rapidly emerging as a strategic imperative. Pattern is optimally positioned to leverage the expertise of our Pattern Discovery EngineTM (PDE) into the next worlds of trustworthy, transparent computing. Since its founding, Pattern has been on a strategic path with a roadmap largely focused on building our PDE and using it to generate world-class, high-value assets. These include and are not limited to seven combination cancer drugs, and new diagnostic advances, against the world's top five cancers. At BIO-Europe we will be looking to partner with firms to bring these therapeutic and diagnostic technologies - such as our ProSpectral device, a game-changing medical diagnostic tool and research instrument - into clinical trials.”

In addition, the Company will also be showcasing new discoveries and AI advances based on the PDE, and on its TrueXAITM family of Explainable AI products. Mr. Anderson concluded,“These products have already led to major new pattern discoveries in the most competitive and important fields of endeavor. We have long since moved beyond the limits of GPT and generative AI, and have entered an era of trustworthy and transparent pattern discovery. With continued innovation and collaboration, we are at the forefront of creating a better future for everyone.”

About BIO- Europe

Over the past 30 years, BIO-Europe has become the premier partnering event in Europe. Its international reach makes it a unique offering, with attendees from all parts of the biotechnology value chain gathering to identify, engage, and form strategic relationships that successfully drive their businesses forward. BIO-Europe offers opportunities for all stakeholders in the biopharma community, providing programs for startups and innovators, insights on industry trends from key opinion leaders, the best partnering system, as well as extensive opportunities for networking.

About Pattern

Pattern Computer, Inc. uses its Pattern Discovery EngineTM to solve the most important and intractable problems in industry, business and medicine. These proprietary mathematical techniques in advanced AI can find complex patterns in very-high-order data that have eluded detection by much larger systems. As the Company applies its computational platform to the challenging fields of drug discovery and diagnostics in cancer, it is also making major Pattern Discoveries for partners in other sectors, including extended biotech, materials science, aerospace manufacturing quality control, veterinary medicine, air traffic operations, and energy services. See .

CONTACT: Laura Guerrant-Oiye (808) 960-2642 – ...

The foregoing contains statements about Pattern Computer's future that are not statements of historical fact. These statements are“forward looking statements” for purposes of applicable securities laws and are based on current information and/or management's good faith belief as to future events. The words“believe,”“expect,”“anticipate,”“project,”“should,”“could,”“will,” and similar expressions signify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve inherent risk and uncertainties, which change over time, and actual performance could differ materially from that anticipated by any forward-looking statements. Pattern Computer undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement.

Copyright © 2024 Pattern Computer Inc. All Rights Reserved. Pattern Computer, Inc., Pattern Discovery Engine, PatternBio, TrueXAI, and ProSpectral are trademarks of Pattern Computer Inc. or its subsidiaries. Other trademarks may be trademarks of their respective owners.