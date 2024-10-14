Syrian, Russian Airstrikes Killed 30 Rebel Militants In NW Syria

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) DAMASCUS, Oct 15 (NNN-SANA) – Syrian and Russian joint airstrikes, targeted positions in the rural areas of Syria's north-western provinces of Idlib and Latakia yesterday, killing 30 militants, according to local outlet, Al-Watan Online.

The hit sites belonging to extremist rebel groups, said the report, without providing additional details.

Syrian and Russian forces have intensified their military operations in the area, which remains a stronghold for rebel groups.

The airstrikes come, as the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham rebel group is preparing to launch massive attacks on government-controlled areas in northern Syria, including the Idlib countryside, Latakia, and Aleppo.– NNN-SANA