Syrian, Russian Airstrikes Killed 30 Rebel Militants In NW Syria
10/14/2024 9:07:16 PM
DAMASCUS, Oct 15 (NNN-SANA) – Syrian and Russian joint airstrikes, targeted militant positions in the rural areas of Syria's north-western provinces of Idlib and Latakia yesterday, killing 30 militants, according to local media outlet, Al-Watan Online.
The airstrikes hit sites belonging to extremist rebel groups, said the report, without providing additional details.
Syrian and Russian forces have intensified their military operations in the area, which remains a stronghold for rebel groups.
The airstrikes come, as the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham rebel group is preparing to launch massive attacks on government-controlled areas in northern Syria, including the Idlib countryside, Latakia, and Aleppo.– NNN-SANA
