Parimpora Murder: Family Hit Streets, Seek Death Penalty For Accused

The scuffle, according to the victim's family, sprang from jealousy of the deceased's prosperous business, resulting in his

murder.

Deceased's younger brother, who is receiving medical attention at the hospital, they alleged, was also seriously in the incident.

Protesting over their kin's murder, family members and relatives of deceased gathered outside their residence at Parimpora, chanting,“Justice for Amir, hang the culprit”

Identified as Amir Razak Mir, son of Abdul Razak Mir of Parimpora, the youth died on the spot after being stabbed by his cousin over a car parking space outside their shops, according to the family.



“His younger brother, who was also assaulted by the accused, is undergoing critical care treatment at the hospital,” grandmother of the deceased told Kashmir Observer, adding, the murder sprang from jealousy of the deceased's prosperous business.

The accused has been arrested by the police in connection with killing of his cousin and a formal case FIR

No. 114 of 2024, has been registered at police station Parimpora in accordance with Bhartiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) act 103.



“Case FIR number 114/2024 under section 103 of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) stands registered in police station Parimpora against the accused. The accused has been arrested and the weapon of offence has also been recovered. Further investigation in the case is going on,” police wrote on X.

The accused, who she identified as Zareef Ahmad Mir and his brother Faisal Ahmad Mir, got knives from their shop and stabbed Amir in the heart, killing him on the spot.

“I witnessed my grandson's murder and serious injuries to his younger brother. I shouted out for help because I was alone, but no one came to their rescue,” she added.

Another protester, probably a relative of the deceased, claimed that the accused murdered him without considering that he was harming his own brother.

“The accused ought to be handed the death penalty and allowed to rot in jail until he is hanged. He murdered his own brother, disregarding his ageing and infirm parents,” she said.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now