Banks Approve UAH 7.9B Worth Of Loan Requests For Energy Infrastructure Restoration Projects

Over the past four months, banks have received 2,484 corporate loan requests for infrastructure restoration projects and approved UAH 7.9 billion worth of them.

The relevant statement was made by the National of Ukraine (NBU), an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“During June-September 2024, banks received 2,484 corporate loan requests for energy infrastructure restoration projects, totaling UAH 54.8 billion,” the report states.

The total value of approved requests reached UAH 7.9 billion.

The gross portfolio of loans related to the energy needs of legal entities is UAH 2 billion.

Overall, about 200 megawatts in generating capacity has been financed under corporate loans since June 2024. Most loans were provided for the purchase and assembly of gas piston cogeneration plants (96 megawatts), purchase of diesel and gasoline generators (51 megawatts), construction of solar power plants (49 megawatts).

In September 2024, retail clients received 1.1 thousand loans worth UAH 27 million. The gross portfolio of loans related to the energy needs of individuals is UAH 89 million.

A reminder that, in June 2024, twenty banks signed a memorandum related to bank lending for projects on the restoration of Ukraine's energy infrastructure.