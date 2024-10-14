Brazil In Flames: Dakila Pesquisas Takes The Lead In Combating Fires In The Amazon

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

BRASíLIA, BRAZIL, October 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The fire crisis in the Amazon, which is rapidly advancing, is affecting one of the most biodiverse regions on the planet. Indigenous, riverside, and farming communities face devastation not only of their lands but also of their ways of life. Amid the neglect of governmental institutions, thousands of NGOs remain silent in the face of the local populations' plea for help. In this context, representatives from the Mayrowi Pontal Kanindé and Matrinxã villages in Mato Grosso called on the Dakila Pesquisas Institute for emergency support. Riverside communities, farmers, and other forest occupants joined them.The organization, led by Urandir Fernandes de Oliveira and with archaeologist Fernanda Lima as research director, immediately responded to the call for help. Urandir and his team quickly mobilized, conducting helicopter and drone overflights to monitor the fire outbreaks. The scene was desolate: dead animals, burned homes, and a ruined forest.More than that, Dakila's monitoring revealed that most of these fires were started criminally, indicating a coordinated effort to destroy the biome and expel communities from their lands.Watch the full report on YouTube at the link below:Technology in Service of the AmazonBy conducting helicopter and drone overflights, Dakila Pesquisas mapped the most devastated areas and identified the criminal origins of the fires. During these operations, it became clear that the methods used by the criminals are sophisticated: clandestine boats travel along the rivers, creating trails in the forest and applying chemicals to dry out the foliage. Days later, once the leaves are dry, controlled explosions start the fires.The criminals also use clandestine planes to drop chemical compounds over the forest, making the vegetation even more susceptible to fire. "The mapping we conducted showed that these fires are not random but part of a coordinated effort to expel local communities from their lands," revealed Urandir Fernandes.The consequences of this devastation are clear: destroyed huts, dead animals, and the food supply of the communities compromised. The Dakila team witnessed firsthand that the severity of the situation requires a quick and strategic response to protect the populations and the biome.Humanitarian Aid and TrainingIn addition to directly fighting the fires, Dakila Pesquisas provided humanitarian aid to the affected communities. Respirators, nebulizers, medicines, and bandages were distributed to meet the residents' urgent health needs. The Dakila team transported families, including newborns, to safe areas, ensuring everyone's health and safety.A key part of the organization's response was training the communities to face future threats. In partnership with local fire brigades, Dakila trained indigenous, riverside, and farming leaders to form their own fire-fighting brigades. Various fire-fighting kits were donated to ensure these communities are better prepared to resist new tragedies.“Our mission goes beyond putting out fires,” explained Urandir.“We are empowering these people to defend themselves in the future and preserve their lands.”Dakila Pesquisas also highlighted the relationship between the fires and international corporate interests. Mining companies and other large corporations see the Amazon as a resource to be exploited. According to the organization, these companies not only destroy the biome but also threaten the sovereignty of local populations.“We are fighting not only for the preservation of the forest but for the survival of the communities that depend on it,” said Urandir Fernandes.The fires are part of a strategy to blame indigenous peoples and local farmers for the destruction while international interests benefit from the exploitation of natural resources like minerals and timber.Hope in ResistanceAmid the destruction, Dakila Pesquisas has become a symbol of hope and resistance for the Amazon communities. By providing technical and humanitarian support and training the populations to form their own fire-fighting brigades, the organization has shown that it is possible to confront devastation and protect both the environment and the people who depend on it.For Dakila, the fight for the preservation of the Amazon is a fight for the survival of traditional cultures and ways of life. The outcry for help from these communities continues, but the organization's actions reinforce the hope for a future where the forest and its inhabitants can coexist in harmony.About Dakila PesquisasDakila Pesquisas is an interdisciplinary organization founded in 1999, focused on Science, Technology, and Innovations (ST&I). Located in Cidade Zigurats in Mato Grosso do Sul, the institution promotes solutions to practical and global challenges, such as sustainability and community development.

