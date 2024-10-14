OP360 Pledges Support For Victims Of Hurricanes Helene And Milton Through CCW Nashville Conference Initiative

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The company will donate $10 for every visitor to their booth during the upcoming CCW Nashville Conference, with all proceeds benefiting the American Red Cross.

OP360, a leader in BPO, announced a significant initiative to support hurricane by donating $10 for every visitor to its booth at CCW Nashville.

- Tim Boylan, CEO and FounderRIDGEFIELD, CT, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Ridgefield, CT (October 11, 2024) – OP360, a leader in business process outsourcing, today announced a significant initiative to support victims of Hurricanes Helene and Milton through its philanthropic arm, OP360 Cares . The company will donate $10 for every visitor to their booth during the upcoming CCW Nashville Conference, with all proceeds benefiting the American Red Cross .Hurricanes Helene and Milton caused extensive damage in multiple regions, leaving many communities in need of support for rescue and recovery efforts. OP360's initiative aims to contribute to the ongoing relief and rebuilding process in these hard-hit areas.“At OP360, we believe in the power of community and the importance of lending a helping hand during times of crisis,” said Tim Boylan, Founder and CEO of OP360.“Our hearts go out to those affected by Hurricanes Helene and Milton, and we are committed to supporting the recovery efforts. By tying our donation to conference attendance, we hope to not only raise funds but also increase awareness about the ongoing needs of the affected communities.”The CCW Nashville Conference, a premier event in the customer contact industry, provides an ideal platform for OP360 to engage with industry professionals while making a positive impact. Attendees are encouraged to visit the OP360 booth to learn more about the company's services and contribute to this important cause simply through their presence.All funds raised through this initiative will be donated to the American Red Cross, an organization at the forefront of disaster relief and community support in the affected regions.For more information about OP360 and its philanthropic efforts, please visit .About OP360OP360 is a leading business process outsourcing company, providing innovative solutions to businesses worldwide. We are mindful of our ethical, social, environmental, and financial footprint and continuously support our community partners by making meaningful contributions to the local communities where we operate.

Jessica Calise

OfficePartners360

+1 919-951-5308

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.