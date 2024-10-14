Los Angeles Fashion Week 2024 Set To Shine At W Hollywood Hotel With All Star Line-Up

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LAFW W HOLLYWOOD

Iconic W Hotel will host the 2024 LAFW LOOKBOOK X Affinity Nightlife production all weekend showcasing their newly renovated rooftop event space.

HOLLYWOOD, CA, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Los Angeles Week (LAFW) is back, featuring an exciting lineup of renowned designers, top-tier sponsors, and a stunning venue. This year, the iconic W Hollywood Hotel will host the 2024 LAFW LOOKBOOK X Affinity Nightlife production from Friday, October 18, to Sunday, October 20, 2024. Every big name in fashion will be here-don't miss this unforgettable event!The weekend boasts an impressive array of designers, including Netflix's Next in Fashion star Adolfo Sanchez, celebrity streetwear sensation Jeeter, and innovative brand Unknown Union. Major independent collections will also make an appearance, featuring Oasis, Vintage & Vine, House of Barretti, Glow, Knotwtr, Slay Swimwear, Danny Nguyen Couture, Dominique Calvillo, Jesse J Collection, Haus of Moss, Homespun Angel Wings, Sacred Imagination, Oshun Swim, and CI Swimwear. Attendees can expect a weekend filled with groundbreaking designs, captivating runway shows, and the biggest rooftop after-party, all at the W Hollywood Hotel.Recently renovated at a cost of $160 million, the hotel's Penthouse Event Space, Rooftop Pool, and Wet Bar will be unveiled for the occasion. In true LA style, the W Hollywood x Lookbook Fashion Week will offer an unforgettable experience from the moment you arrive. Guests will be greeted by show-stopping cars and Cyber Trucks from RC1 Wraps, perfect for arrival selfies. Upon entering, the newly renovated Garden Bar will transform into a designer Fashion Village.Check-in at 6 PM on Friday and Saturday will lead guests down the red carpet, where they can showcase their best fashions. At 7 PM, the first runway showcase of the evening will kick off on the top floor of the W Hotel, overlooking Hollywood Blvd.The festivities will start at 6 PM and run until 2 AM on both Friday and Saturday, with a limited schedule on Sunday.“Check overview below.”SPONSORSGuests can indulge in delicious treats from the famous LA cookie brand Last Cumb and enjoy beverages from national brands Tastelli and Poppi. Other notable sponsors include popular gifting lounge sponsor Still Standing, luxury accessories from Jimmy Crystal NY, LA favorite Ike's Sandwiches, Drybar, and Playground.Top-tier sponsorship support comes from industry leaders such as Creators Inc ., the premier creator agency management firm in the country, Bandero Premium Tequila, and Paymatrix, the latest innovation in payment processing software. Lookbook LA models and talent will be styled by the top salon, Michael Vincent Beauty Academy.Join us for this star-studded weekend at the W Hollywood Hotel, where creativity meets style. Whether you're a fashion enthusiast, industry professional, or simply looking to enjoy the latest trends, LAFW 2024 promises to be an inspiring experience you won't want to miss!Schedule:FRIDAY - October 18th6pm Doors Open / Fashion / Sponsor Village7pm Runway ShowDESIGNERSHAUS OF MOSSKNOTWTRJEETER8pm-8:30pm -Intermission9pm - Runway ShowDESIGNERSEIGHTY FIVE EIGHTY SIXDOMINIQUE CALVILLOVINCENT JAMES10pm-2am Rooftop Bar / After Party / Celebrity DJ'sSATURDAY - October 19th6pm Doors Open / Fashion / Sponsor Village7pm Runway ShowDESIGNERSVINTAGE & VINE / HOMESPUN ANGEL WINGSOASIS X OUTLIERDANNY NGUYEN COUTUREHOUSE OF BARRETTI8pm-8:30pm -Intermission9pm - Runway ShowDESIGNERSSLAY SWIMWEARHEETER APPARELCI SWIMWEAR10pm-2am Rooftop Bar / After Party / Celebrity DJ'sSUNDAY- October 20th1pm- Doors Open Fashion / Sponsor Village3pm - Runway ShowDESIGNERSIZAYLAGLOW CLOTHINGFIN SWIM4:30pm - Runway ShowDESIGNERSJESSIE J COLLECTIONSCARED IMAGINATIONALL IN ONE LOCATION:W HOLLYWOOD HOTEL6250 Hollywood Blvd , Hollywood CA 90028Media Contact:......After Party / Special Requests:Adam Glove

Lookbook LAFW

