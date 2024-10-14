Independent Artist Erick Duran Manard Is Set To Release His New Album Reflecting Journey Of Faith And Resilience

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

GLENPOOL, OK, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Independent musical artist Erick Duran Manard is set to release his highly anticipated new album on October 12, 2024. This album, two years in the making, offers an authentic and dramatic portrayal of Manard's life experiences, from profound struggles to spiritual triumphs. With its diverse blend of musical styles and heartfelt storytelling, the album promises to resonate with listeners who have faced challenges and are seeking hope.Manard's journey has been marked by a series of life-altering events, including a marital separation, the impact of the COVID-19 lockdowns, bankruptcy, and a near-death experience. These hardships ultimately led him to a spiritual rebirth, which he describes as a "warrior for Christ" moment, occurring on a serene summer night on June 14, 2020. The new album chronicles this transformative period in his life, with each of the ten tracks serving as a chapter in a story of perseverance, faith, and personal growth.“I sing about my weaknesses and triumphs so that Christ's power may rest on me,” Manard states, citing 2 Corinthians 12:9 as an inspiration for his work. The album's central themes revolve around walking the "narrow road" and pursuing an "upward call" toward a place of peace and enlightenment, free from life's distractions and detours. Through his music, Manard aims to encourage others to keep moving forward, regardless of their obstacles.The album is an eclectic mix of genres and musical elements, featuring a variety of instruments such as the Hammond organ, trumpets, mandolins, Celtic flutes, and even a full symphony orchestra. Manard's musical style, described as a fusion of progressive rock and orchestral compositions, showcases his lifelong passion for creating unique and eclectic music. Erick explained,“ This record is“an 'album within an album,' praise music with an edge...think of Petra with a prog element, and you're in the ballpark.”According to Skopemag, "Erick has had the passion to create music since his childhood, especially eclectic music." This album continues to evolve that vision, exploring new musical dimensions while staying true to the artist's roots.Manard's creative journey is deeply intertwined with his spiritual path. As he told Muzique Magazine,“I should be dead by now, yet God has seen fit to keep me upright for a purpose. I'm on my life's journey discovering more of that purpose daily and am quite cognizant that every moment of breath I'm given should be spent redeeming the time and being authentic to myself and with others, particularly when it regards [my] music.” His music reflects this commitment to authenticity and his desire to share his message of faith and resilience with the world.As Erick Duran Manard prepares to release his album, he invites listeners to join him on a musical journey that is about overcoming adversity and finding meaning and hope along the way. His story and songs serve as a testament to the power of faith and the importance of perseverance, offering inspiration for anyone facing life's trials.The album will be available on all major streaming platforms starting October 12, 2024. Users can visit the official website for any media or commercial inquiries.For updates, follow Erick Duran Manard on Social Media:Facebook:X:Instagram:

