Middle East At A Tipping Point

The escalating Israeli strikes on Hezbollah, and Gaza, with a possibility of an attack on Iran has brought the region to the brink of a catastrophic conflict. Israel's replication of Gaza-like destruction in Lebanon, has added a new dangerous dimension to the year-long conflict. Expanding military operations, from drone strikes and missile to civilian casualties and damage to critical infrastructure, make it clear that the situation is spinning out of control. On Sunday, a Hezbollah drone killed four Israeli and wounded 60 as the country expanded its bombardments of Lebanon and troops battled militants across the border. The attack on a military training camp in Binyamina, near Haifa, was the deadliest such assault on an Israeli base since September 23, when Israel increased its attacks in Lebanon. Hezbollah has threatened more such attacks in case Israel continues its bombardment of Lebanon.

Israel, on the other hand, has made it clear that it will not back down but continue to expand the conflict.



While the region is threatening to blow up, the US is busy supplying Israel with the latest weaponry to egg it on its reckless course while paying only occasional lip service to the need for a ceasefire.

The deployment of US THAAD missile defense systems to Israel further escalates tensions, signaling that the conflict could easily spiral into a broader regional war. Rest of the world has, by and large, resigned to the conflict, with an occasional show of concern at the deteriorating state of affairs.



This state of global indifference has put the Middle East inexorably on the road to hell.

A ceasefire is the most urgent priority. Without an immediate cessation of hostilities, the risk of the conflict widening is real and dangerous.

But with the powerful west not just on the side of Israel but also funding Israel's multiple invasions, the ceasefire is unlikely to happen any time soon.

As of now, we can only wonder what is the end game that both Israel and the US have in mind. And whether they can control the global ramifications of a wider conflict, should Israel choose to open another front with Iran.



There is still time for the world to intervene and pull the situation back from the brink. The world is watching as this conflict threatens to unravel the delicate balance in the Gulf. It is imperative that all sides prioritize diplomacy over military escalation. Only through dialogue, restraint, and a commitment to peace can this dangerous situation be defused, sparing the region from further bloodshed, and the world from imminent destabilization.

