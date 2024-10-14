From Fossil Fuels To Green Horizons: SOCAR's Energy Transition Pathway
Date
10/14/2024 3:10:41 PM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Akbar Novruz
Read more
The State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) is spearheading its
energy transition strategy through proactive discussions with
Yokogawa Europe B.V. SOCAR President Rovshan Najaf and Yokogawa
Europe B.V. President Seita Hagihara have actively pursued
opportunities for deeper cooperation in decarbonization and
sustainable energy. Azerbaijan is dedicated to aligning its energy
policies with global climate goals and using technological
innovation to reduce environmental impact significantly.
SOCAR's new initiative: Road to Energy
Transition
A key focus of the meeting was the digitization of oil and gas
production and processing operations. Digital technologies can
enhance operational efficiency, minimize waste, and reduce carbon
footprints-critical steps for SOCAR as it navigates the complex
process of transitioning to cleaner energy. Both companies
expressed a shared vision for integrating advanced solutions like
automation, real-time monitoring, and sustainability-driven
innovations. This aligns with SOCAR's broader ambitions to adopt
environmentally responsible practices while maintaining energy
security and economic growth. The meeting also reflected SOCAR's
evolving business strategy, emphasizing carbon reduction in line
with international decarbonization targets. As COP29 draws near,
Azerbaijan's strategic energy pivot is a timely move that showcases
the nation's alignment with global efforts toward mitigating
climate change. SOCAR is well-positioned to play a leading role in
shaping regional and international energy markets, especially as
countries focus on renewable energy cooperation and innovation at
upcoming climate summits.
Energy Outlook: Embracing the solar energy for reduced
emissions
The discussions come amid reports from the consulting firm Det
Norske Veritas (DNV), which predict a peak in global CO2 emissions
from the energy sector in 2024, followed by a decline. According to
DNV's energy outlook report for 2024 , rapid
advancements in solar energy are key to this trend. The global
market saw a surge of 400 GW in new solar capacity last year,
resulting in falling prices for solar panels and batteries, making
solar power more competitive than fossil fuels in many regions.
With the potential for 24-hour solar energy supply through improved
battery storage, thermal power plants reliant on coal and oil are
expected to decline. Gas-powered plants-considered a cleaner but
transitional energy source-will likely play an increasing role in
the near term. This trend aligns with the energy strategies of
major global players, with BP projecting peak energy-related CO2
emissions around 2030 and Shell estimating similar peaks within the
next decade.
Particularly, SOCAR's initiative can reflect the growing
importance of energy transition efforts not just in Azerbaijan but
across the Caspian region. The push for greener energy aligns with
Azerbaijan's broader goals, including its vision for developing a
"green corridor" across the Caspian Sea with Kazakhstan and
Uzbekistan, supported by the Asian Development Bank (ADB) . This initiative, along
with SOCAR's collaboration with Yokogawa, emphasizes Azerbaijan's
readiness to contribute to global energy sustainability while
retaining its strategic importance in the energy supply chain.
As SOCAR is actively integrating digital solutions and
aggressively pursuing decarbonization to align with sustainable
energy practices, the energy sector rapidly evolving. As COP29
approaches, SOCAR's forward-looking initiatives are unequivocally
positioning Azerbaijan at the forefront of regional energy
transition efforts. Through strategic partnerships with
international corporations like Yokogawa and an unwavering
commitment to innovative solutions, SOCAR is decisively paving the
way for a greener future while solidifying its position as a key
energy player.
MENAFN14102024000195011045ID1108777674
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.