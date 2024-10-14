Man Arrested In Gurugram For Killing His Wife

(MENAFN- IANS) Gurugram, Oct 14 (IANS) A 31-year-old man has been arrested by the Gurugram for allegedly killing his wife to "get rid of her" due to frequent altercations between the couple, an official said on Monday.

The accused was identified as Gautam, a native of Kushinagar in Uttar Pradesh.

According to the police, they received information that on the intervening nights of October 13 and 14, a woman living in a rented accommodation in village Narsinghpur was lying lifeless in her room.

A police team from Sector-37 police station reached the spot where a woman was found dead. The police team got the scene inspected by fingerprint collection teams and the body was kept in the mortuary for an autopsy. The relatives of the deceased were also traced and informed.

The brother of the deceased identified the woman, and told the police that she had come to live with him in Rajiv Nagar in 2022 and later got acquainted with Gautam.

"His sister (24) became pregnant with Gautam, after which Gautam refused to marry his sister following which a case of rape was registered against Gautam in Sector-53 police station... later, Gautam married his sister, due to which the case was dismissed. After that, Gautam used to beat his sister to get rid of her," the police were told.

The woman's brother told the police that his sister called him and told him that Gautam had beaten her and threatened to kill her. Gautam then killed his sister on the same day.

Based on his complaint, a case of murder was registered against Gautam under the relevant sections in Sector-37 police station, Gurugram.

The police team took prompt action and arrested the accused, Gautam, from village Narsinghpur, Gurugram, on Monday.

The accused disclosed in police custody that he worked as a watchman and used to beat his wife to get rid of her. On Saturday also, there was a fight between them at around 11 p.m. following which he then strangulated the woman and went to Delhi with his daughter. To avoid police action, he left his daughter with one of his relatives in Delhi.

"After marriage, his wife registered a case against him in the women's police station Manesar for demanding dowry and threatening to kill her, due to which there were quarrels between them and he wanted to get rid of his wife," Sandeep Kumar, spokesperson of the Gurugram Police said.