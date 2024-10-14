Vuzix Announces Android 13 Upgrade And Support For Its Industry-Leading M400 Enterprise Smart Glasses

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) ROCHESTER, N.Y., Oct. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Vuzix® Corporation

(NASDAQ: VUZI ), ("Vuzix" or, the "Company"), a leading supplier of smart glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) and products, today announced that it is releasing

for general availability a full final version of the AndroidTM 13 mobile operating system for its flagship M400TM enterprise smart glasses, underscoring the Company's firm commitment to device security and meeting customer needs.

The Android 13 operating system upgrade provides Vuzix customers with the latest and highest-level security possible for head-worn devices, paired with a set of compatible developer tools that continues to enable the creation of advanced M400 software and updates on Android 13. The software's many features include:



security updates with ongoing support;

improvements to WiFi networking algorithms;

improvements to Enterprise device management;

improved Android permissions management; and updated from Android API 30 to API 33 for app developers.

"Vuzix is continuously striving to keep our smart glasses state-of-the art and offer customers the best user experience in the market," said Paul Travers, President and CEO of Vuzix.

"The implementation of Android 13 on our M400 smart glasses, which is now required by multiple customers intending larger deployments, will allow these customers to continue to manage their devices with the latest security updates and enable usage of advanced Android features within third party applications."

You can read more about the Android 13 upgrade in the Vuzix blog here .

