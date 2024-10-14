beaconsmind Group Implements Major Project for Leading European Real estate Company Across All Shopping Centers in Germany

EQS-News: beaconsmind AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

beaconsmind Group Implements Major Project for Leading European Company Across All Shopping Centers in Germany

High-level Internet access and Cloud WiFi deployed in all German shopping centers

Long-term technical support and service provided by beaconsmind's subsidiary, FREDERIX Hotspot GmbH

Project revenue expected to be in the mid-six-figure Euro range annually, with an initial contract term of five years; revenue recognition for beaconsmind begins in 2024 Strengthening beaconsmind Group's market position and improving customer engagement Zurich, Switzerland – 14 October 2024 – beaconsmind Group (ISIN: CH0451123589 – Ticker: MLBMD), a leading provider of location-based marketing software and infrastructure solutions, has successfully executed a large-scale project for a top European real estate company and shopping center operator. Several shopping centers across Germany were equipped with state-of-the-art internet access and Cloud WiFi technology by FREDERIX Hotspot GmbH, a subsidiary of beaconsmind Group. The new solution significantly enhances the network infrastructure and WiFi quality for customers and businesses within the shopping centers. The comprehensive project included gateway upgrades, installation, and ongoing customer support. With this solution, the shopping center operator can now provide VDSL and Cloud WiFi services to over 3 million daily visitors across all centers. FREDERIX will also provide long-term support for internet access and hotspot services, leading to a significant improvement in network quality and user satisfaction. The project has an initial five-year term, with annual revenues expected to be in the mid-six-figure Euro range, contributing to beaconsmind's revenue from 2024 onward. This successful partnership with a European shopping center market leader showcases beaconsmind's technical expertise and enhances its market position in infrastructure solutions. Jonathan Sauppe, CEO of beaconsmind Group, commented:

"This major project demonstrates how our infrastructure solutions deliver immediate benefits and an improved user experience for millions of customers every day. The successful implementation in just a few months proves once again that beaconsmind Group is the perfect partner for complex projects. We are continuously transforming our excellent market position into tangible economic success." About beaconsmind Group



Founded in 2015 in Switzerland, beaconsmind Group is a leading provider of location-based marketing (LBM) software, WiFi infrastructure systems, and guest hotspots. The group serves clients across retail, hospitality, healthcare, and the public sector. Subsidiaries under the beaconsmind Group umbrella are recognized for their expertise in digital transformation, location-based marketing, and WiFi services for SaaS customers. By leveraging intelligent, fully cloud-based technologies, beaconsmind enables its clients to enhance their omnichannel strategies and achieve measurable success. For more information, visit . Company Contact

beaconsmind AG

Jonathan Sauppe, CEO

Phone: +41 78 222 11 05 Press Contact for Financial Media

edicto GmbH

Axel Mühlhaus / Doron Kaufmann

Phone: +49 69 905 505-53



