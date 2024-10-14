(MENAFN- Frost & Sullivan) AIMed 2024 Unveils Groundbreaking AI Track to Revolutionize Women's HealthTech

Frost & Sullivan's Reenita Das will co-chair AIMed 2024, leading a groundbreaking track on AI's role in transforming women's healthcare. The event will explore how AI can address disparities in women's and drive equitable advancements.





San Antonio, TX – Oct. 14th – Frost & Sullivan is proud to announce that Reenita Das, Partner and Senior Vice President of Healthcare & Life Sciences, will co-chair the highly anticipated AIMed 2024 Global Summit. The event, held from November 17 – 19, 2024, 2024, will bring together healthcare leaders and AI innovators from across the globe at Caribe Royale Orlando to discuss the transformative impact of artificial intelligence in healthcare and Women's HealthTech.

Reenita will serve as Co-Chair and Kickoff Speaker for the“AI and Its Impact on Women's HealthTech” track on Monday, November 18. This track, co-organized by Dr. Anthony Chang, Reenita Das, and Harry P. Pappas, will dive into how AI is driving equitable advancements in women's healthcare. The program will focus on addressing long-standing disparities in women's health by showcasing how AI can break down barriers in research, diagnostics, and treatment. Attendees will gain critical insights into the role of AI in closing the gender gap in healthcare, empowering women with better access, and improving health outcomes. This session is designed to inspire actionable strategies that can accelerate the path toward true equity for women in healthcare.









AIMed 2024 is the premier global event for artificial intelligence in healthcare, providing an ideal platform for industry experts like Reenita Das to share insights on leveraging AI to enhance healthcare systems and transform clinical workflows. Attendees will benefit from keynote speeches, hands-on workshops, and networking opportunities with top professionals worldwide.

Frost & Sullivan's strategic involvement in AIMed 2024 further highlights its commitment to fostering innovation and growth in women's healthcare.





Why This Partnership Matters:

AIMed24 is committed to building long-term partnerships with key organizations that share its vision of improving healthcare through AI. Frost & Sullivan's expertise in identifying growth opportunities and their forward-looking approach to industry trends makes them an ideal partner. Together, AIMed24 and Frost & Sullivan will deliver a unique, high-value experience for attendees, ensuring they leave equipped with actionable strategies and insights to drive AI innovation in healthcare.

Scholarships and Global Representation

AIMed24 is proud to continue its tradition of supporting clinicians and students from around the world through special scholarships. This initiative ensures that financial barriers do not prevent the brightest minds from participating in this world-class event.

Register Today

Don't miss out on AIMed24! To learn more about the event and secure your tickets, visit .

